Former Redskins First-Round Pick Signs With Jets for 2020

Another former member of the Washington Redskins is headed to New York in 2020.

The Jets signed veteran wide receiver Josh Doctson on Saturday to next season’s roster, boosting a receiver room that has two of its biggest names set to become free agents next month. The Redskins took Doctson with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after trading down and charted high hopes for the former TCU standout, but he struggled to consistently make it in the pros.

Doctson made 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Redskins, but only once in 33 career games did he catch more than five passes. The Redskins attempted to trade the fourth-year wideout prior to the 2019 season but eventually cut their losses, dumping him ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown last August.

Doctson spent much of the 2019 season with the Minnesota Vikings but was inactive for the first eight games after being placed on injured reserve with a leg injury. He was waived on Nov. 26 without ever making a catch and playing just seven offensive snaps for the Vikings.

With the Jets, Doctson reunites with former Redskins teammate Jamison Crowder, who signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with New York last offseason and led them in receptions (78) and receiving yards (833) in 2019. Crowder, who was a fourth-round pick for Washington in 2015, is slated to be the Jets’ top passing target in 2020 with star Robby Anderson and veteran Demaryius Thomas both about to become free agents.

The Jets also took a gamble on another former Redskins receiver two offseasons ago when they signed Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal — though, he entered the league as a quarterback and had his position changed. Pryor didn’t even make it to November in his only season in New York before being released without leaving an impression.

Will Doctson Finally Break Through With Jets?

Doctson was given plenty of opportunities to shine with the Redskins, but maybe a new system with a rebuilding team could finally see him take off.

The Jets are scrambling for quality talent to elevate their offense after finishing near the bottom of the league with just 215.2 receiving yards per game in 2019. Maybe they will re-sign Thomas to a short-term deal, but Anderson figures to be outside of their budget and will more than likely land with another team willing to pay his hefty asking price.

Crowder, of course, is a lock, but Doctson should be able to push just about anyone else on the roster for playing time both on offense and special teams. The Jets could always acquire another contributor or two through the upcoming draft to add to the competition, but other needs — such as offensive lineman — will probably restrict how the Jets spend their first few picks. Still, the 2020 class is deep with pass-catchers and could present New York with an option too good to pass up.

