Jimmy Garoppolo Trade: What Did the 49ers Give Patriots in Deal?

The San Francisco 49ers trade with the New England Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo will go down as one of the defining moments in the rebuilding of the storied franchise. The Niners traded a second-round pick to the Patriots for what would eventually become their franchise quarterback.

San Francisco traded New England their 2018 second-round pick for Garoppolo on October 30, 2017. The exact reason the Patriots traded Garoppolo along with the compensation has been widely debated in the years following the deal. The basic premise behind the trade is Tom Brady was playing at a high-level making Garoppolo a bit more expendable. The Patriots also feared they would not be able to pay Garoppolo after his rookie contract expired.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported that it was Patriots owner Robert Kraft that mandated Garoppolo be traded. Wickersham went on to explain that it became a point of tension between Kraft and Bill Belichick who did not want to deal Garoppolo.

Two weeks before the Nov. 1 trading deadline, Belichick met with Kraft to discuss the quarterback situation. According to staffers, the meeting ran long, lasting half the day and pushing back Belichick’s other meetings. The office was buzzing. The meeting ended with a clear mandate to Belichick: trade Garoppolo because he would not be in the team’s long-term plans, and then, once again, find the best quarterback in the draft and develop him. Belichick was furious and demoralized, according to friends.

The Patriots have since refuted Wickersham’s claims that Kraft played a part in trading Garoppolo. It could also have been seen as an added bonus that the 49ers play in the opposite conference as New England in the NFC rather than a team like the Browns that the Patriots would have to face more consistently in the AFC.

Bill Belichick’s Relationship With Jimmy Garoppolo & Kyle Shanahan Factored Into the Trade

Garoppolo was dealt to the Niners for a modest price despite there being no shortage of suitors for the young quarterback. The Browns were willing to give “much, much more” for Garoppolo than what the Patriots received, per Cleveland.com. From the deal itself, it seems clear that the Patriots could have received more than a second-round pick, so why did New England send him to San Francisco?

NBC Sports’ Peter King broke down this question in detail on his recent podcast. All indications are there were two key factors that landed Garoppolo on the 49ers. Belichick had an affinity for Garoppolo and felt that the Niners gave him the best chance to succeed of the available options. Secondly, Belichick has a close relationship with Kyle Shanahan that goes back to when his father was still coaching. As an aside, King noted that Belichick likely wanted Garoppolo to succeed to also boost the organization’s credibility and sending him to the Browns at the time of the trade could have stifled his potential.

Belichick Reportedly Called Shanahan With a “Non-Negotiable” Offer for Garoppolo

49ers reporter Matt Maiocco reported on King’s podcast that Shanahan received a call from Belichick offering Garoppolo for a second-round pick. The offer was “non-negotiable” and Belichick gave the 49ers a short window to make a decision before they moved on to another team. When asked about the trade details, Garoppolo admitted he also had a hard time deciphering what was true amidst all the rumors.

“Parts of it were true, parts of it I knew weren’t true, parts I didn’t know if they were true or not,” Garoppolo told Bleacher Report. “I appreciated that Coach Belichick put me in the best situation—you hear those horror stories about guys finding out from … Twitter.”

Prior to the Super Bowl, Shanahan noted that he received the call from Belichick before the sun was up. The team was planning on pursuing Kirk Cousins in free agency, but it took Shanahan and 49ers GM John Lynch about ten minutes to reverse the course by pulling the trigger on the Garoppolo trade.

“It was like 5 in the morning,” Shanahan told The Athletic. “And we had just got killed — I think by Philly. I thought he was just texting me to try to make me feel better. But he said, ‘Give me a call if you’ve got a second.’ And I gave him a call…He ran it by me. I wasn’t ready for it. So it threw me off a little. But I was definitely excited. Said I had to talk to John. Hung up. Called John upstairs. He came right down. We talked for about 10 minutes. And we called back and said, ‘Yes.’”