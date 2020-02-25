LSU’s Joe Burrow Trolls Over Combine Results

Since Joe Brady arrived at LSU ahead of the 2019 college football season, not much, if anything has gone wrong for the now-former Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow. In one season, the quarterback went from a mid-round developmental prospect to likely first-overall draft pick, while capturing a Heisman Trophy and National Championship along the way.

Yet, while Burrow’s past season of game film has little to be sour about, we are in combine week, which means the slightest and most minuscule of things get examined, picked apart, and blown out of proportion, even for the draft’s top prospects, Burrow being no exception.

Burrow Jokingly Considers Retirement After Combine Measurements

You know it’s officially draft season when you type the name Joe Burrow, the perceived first overall draft pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, into google or Twitter and the first thing that pops up is his name followed by “hands”.

This is because, in information which was first reported by Yahoo Sports, Joe Burrow’s hands measured in at just nine inches at the inaugural day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, causing mayhem amongst draft aficionados and overthinking armchair GMs.

Burrow poked some fun at the backlash following his measurements via his Twitter account, jokingly stating he was “considering retirement” due to his small hands.

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

All jokes aside, in the grand scheme of things, these measurements mean absolutely nothing. From a stature standpoint, he still checks off the boxes that you hope to see from a prototypical franchise quarterback. Burrow checked in at 6’3” and a solid 221 pounds.

Yet, while it will undoubtedly have no effect on his draft positioning, it does lead to an interesting tidbit. When Burrow is eventually selected in the first round of this year’s draft, he will tie the likes of Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff for the smallest measured hands for a first-round signal-caller since 2008, this according to ESPN stats & information.

Oddly enough, both Tannehill and Jared Goff were coached by Zac Taylor in some capacity, the current Cincinnati Bengals head coach, and likely future head coach, of Joe Burrow.

The other two sure-fire first-round quarterbacks in this year’s class, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert, each measured in with 10-inch hands.

Does Hand Size Matter For a Quarterback?

We mentioned the likes of Tannehill and Goff above, each of whom measured in with the exact hand size as Burrow, and each was ridiculed for it leading up to the draft. While neither may be superstars at the moment, they’ve shown more than capable of, one, holding on to an NFL football, and two, being a serviceable, if not above-average quarterback in this league.

Speaking of superstars, there may be no bigger one in today’s NFL then reigning Super Bowl MVP and 2018 league MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, whose hands measured in at just 9 1/4 inches at the 2017 scouting combine, appears to be doing just fine at the professional level, something he pointed out in response to Burrow’s original tweet.

My small hands are doing alright so far….i believe in ya 😂😂😂 https://t.co/o0UUwkSeOq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 24, 2020

