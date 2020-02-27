Joe Burrow 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

Joe Burrow 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Joe Burrow NFL Draft profile, combine results, projections, and NFL comparisons

Getty Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers

  1. 2020 NFL Draft Profile: Joe Burrow

  2. Pos: QB
    Pos Rank: 2 (See Full QB Rankings Here)
  3. Top-100 Big Board Rank: 4 (See Full QB Rankings Here)
  4. College: LSU
  5. Class: Senior (RS)

  7. Measurements

  8. Height: 6’3”
  9. Weight: 221 lbs.
  10. Arms: 30 7/8”
  11. Hands: 9”

  13. Combine Results

    1. 40 Yard Dash:
    2. 3 Cone Drill:
    3. Vertical:
    4. Broad Jump:
    5. Bench Press:

  15. Prospect Bio

  16. Joe Burrow is fresh off a campaign in which he went on to earn a National Championship, as well as a Heisman Trophy. The former Mr. Football Award recipient and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Ohio as a high school senior originally started out his collegiate career at the University of Ohio State. Burrow redshirted his first season as a Buckeye, followed by two seasons serving as a backup to JT Barrett.
  18. In 2018, Burrow decided to take his talents to LSU as a grad transfer. In his first season with the Tigers, Burrow was solid, yet mostly average, leading the team to a 10-3 record behind his nearly 2,900 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. 2019 was where Burrow took his game to the next level with the help of passing games coordinator Joe Brady. Burrow nearly doubled his passing yards from his first season with the Tigers to his second (5,671) while accounting for an absurd 65 total touchdowns.

  2. Prospect Overview

  3. Strengths: 
  • Elite accuracy (73.7+ completion % in 14 of 15 games in 2019)
  • Throws with anticipation
  • Elite 2019 production
  • Outstanding football IQ
  • High-level leadership
  • Prototypical size/frame
  • Good mobility
  • Highly accurate on the move and outside the pocket
  • Toughness, willing to fight for extra yards when needed
  • Cool demeanor, moment’s never too big
  • Outdueled Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence head-to-head in Nat. Title game
  2. Weaknesses:
  • Only one year of elite production
  • Was viewed as a mid-round draft selection just one year ago
  • Below average arm strength
  • System quarterback?
  • Average release time
  • Questions regarding ceiling, has he reached his peak?

Collegiate Stats 

Passing

Year School Class G Cmp Att Pct Yds Y/A AY/A TD Int Rate
2015 Ohio St. FR
2016 Ohio St. FR 5 22 28 78.6 226 8.1 9.5 2 0 169.9
2017 Ohio St. SO 5 7 11 63.6 61 5.5 5.5 0 0 110.2
2018 LSU JR 13 219 379 57.8 2894 7.6 7.9 16 5 133.2
2019 LSU SR 15 402 527 76.3 5671 10.8 12.5 60 6 202.0
Career Overall 650 945 68.8 8852 9.4 10.5 78 11 172.4
Ohio St. 29 39 74.4 287 7.4 8.4 2 0 153.1
LSU 621 906 68.5 8565 9.5 10.6 76 11 173.2
  1. Rushing 
Year School Class G Att Yds Avg TD
2015 Ohio St. FR
2016 Ohio St. FR 5 12 58 4.8 1
2017 Ohio St. SO 5 3 -5 -1.7 0
2018 LSU JR 13 128 399 3.1 7
2019 LSU SR 15 115 368 3.2 5
Career Overall 258 820 3.2 13
Ohio St. 15 53 3.5 1
LSU 243 767 3.2 12

* All stats are courtesy of Sports-Reference

Draft Projection

  • Round 1 (First Overall Draft Pick)
    • See Latest Mock Draft Here (*NEW)

NFL Comparison(s)

  • Tony Romo (QB, Dallas Cowboys – RETIRED)
  • Andy Dalton (QB, Cincinnati Bengals)
  2. Featured Content & Updates Regarding Prospect
  3. Joe Burrow NFL Draft Projections: Latest Mocks & Stock for LSU QB
  6. READ NEXT:  Justin Herbert NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

Read More
, , , ,