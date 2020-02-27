Joe Burrow 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

-
2020 NFL Draft Profile: Joe Burrow
- Pos: QB
Pos Rank: 2
Top-100 Big Board Rank: 4
- College: LSU
- Class: Senior (RS)
Measurements
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 221 lbs.
- Arms: 30 7/8”
- Hands: 9”
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: —
- 3 Cone Drill: —
- Vertical: —
- Broad Jump: —
- Bench Press: —
Prospect Bio
- Joe Burrow is fresh off a campaign in which he went on to earn a National Championship, as well as a Heisman Trophy. The former Mr. Football Award recipient and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Ohio as a high school senior originally started out his collegiate career at the University of Ohio State. Burrow redshirted his first season as a Buckeye, followed by two seasons serving as a backup to JT Barrett.
- In 2018, Burrow decided to take his talents to LSU as a grad transfer. In his first season with the Tigers, Burrow was solid, yet mostly average, leading the team to a 10-3 record behind his nearly 2,900 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. 2019 was where Burrow took his game to the next level with the help of passing games coordinator Joe Brady. Burrow nearly doubled his passing yards from his first season with the Tigers to his second (5,671) while accounting for an absurd 65 total touchdowns.
Prospect Overview
- Strengths:
- Elite accuracy (73.7+ completion % in 14 of 15 games in 2019)
- Throws with anticipation
- Elite 2019 production
- Outstanding football IQ
- High-level leadership
- Prototypical size/frame
- Good mobility
- Highly accurate on the move and outside the pocket
- Toughness, willing to fight for extra yards when needed
- Cool demeanor, moment’s never too big
- Outdueled Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence head-to-head in Nat. Title game
- Weaknesses:
- Only one year of elite production
- Was viewed as a mid-round draft selection just one year ago
- Below average arm strength
- System quarterback?
- Average release time
- Questions regarding ceiling, has he reached his peak?
Collegiate Stats
Passing
|Year
|School
|Class
|G
|Cmp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|AY/A
|TD
|Int
|Rate
|2015
|Ohio St.
|FR
|2016
|Ohio St.
|FR
|5
|22
|28
|78.6
|226
|8.1
|9.5
|2
|0
|169.9
|2017
|Ohio St.
|SO
|5
|7
|11
|63.6
|61
|5.5
|5.5
|0
|0
|110.2
|2018
|LSU
|JR
|13
|219
|379
|57.8
|2894
|7.6
|7.9
|16
|5
|133.2
|2019
|LSU
|SR
|15
|402
|527
|76.3
|5671
|10.8
|12.5
|60
|6
|202.0
|Career
|Overall
|650
|945
|68.8
|8852
|9.4
|10.5
|78
|11
|172.4
|Ohio St.
|29
|39
|74.4
|287
|7.4
|8.4
|2
|0
|153.1
|LSU
|621
|906
|68.5
|8565
|9.5
|10.6
|76
|11
|173.2
- Rushing
|Year
|School
|Class
|G
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|2015
|Ohio St.
|FR
|2016
|Ohio St.
|FR
|5
|12
|58
|4.8
|1
|2017
|Ohio St.
|SO
|5
|3
|-5
|-1.7
|0
|2018
|LSU
|JR
|13
|128
|399
|3.1
|7
|2019
|LSU
|SR
|15
|115
|368
|3.2
|5
|Career
|Overall
|258
|820
|3.2
|13
|Ohio St.
|15
|53
|3.5
|1
|LSU
|243
|767
|3.2
|12
* All stats are courtesy of Sports-Reference
Draft Projection
- Round 1 (First Overall Draft Pick)
Draft Projection
Round 1 (First Overall Draft Pick)
NFL Comparison(s)
- Tony Romo (QB, Dallas Cowboys – RETIRED)
- Andy Dalton (QB, Cincinnati Bengals)
-
