Joel Embiid & Marcus Morris Get Into Heated Altercation [WATCH]

It’d be an understatement to say it’s been a rollercoaster of an evening for Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid.

The embattled superstar big man began the night by being booed by the home fans as he was introduced prior to the game.

Sixers fans booed Embiid during his intro 😬 pic.twitter.com/6c1ULOb9hT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2020

Fans quickly turned their boos into cheers for Embiid in the fourth quarter as he mixed it up with Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris.

EMBIID AND MORRIS GOT INTO IT 👀 pic.twitter.com/heEVwLW7po — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2020

Sixers’ guard Ben Simmons tried to get the ball into Embiid under the basket and Embiid and Morris became tangled up which led to some words and shoving between the two big men. Morris gave Embiid a hard two-handed shove before teammates stepped in to break things up.

Philly fans rose to their feet in appreciation of the toughness and tenacity shown by their three-time NBA All-Star and Embiid acknowledged them by pumping his fist.

Embiid then gave the home crowd even more reason to get behind him on the next possession when he emphatically blocked Morris as he attempted a driving layup.

Embiid rejected Morris right after their scuffle 😤 pic.twitter.com/TMaazppbMr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2020

Safe to say, at least at this point, that the relationship between Embiid and the Philadelphia fans has been patched.

Embiid led the way for the 76ers in their 110-103 win over the Clippers with 26 points and 9 rebounds.

Embiid Draws Ire of Philadelphia Fans Following Recent Social Media Post

Embiid’s relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers’ faithful has been on the rocks as of late, and he stirred up their ire more on Monday when he quoted “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain” on his Instagram page.

With the 76ers’ recent struggles has come criticism of Embiid, with some people calling the 7-footer lazy and out of shape.

The frustrations seemed to boil over on Sunday in the 76ers win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid put his finger to his lips to shush the home crowd and appeared to shout “Shut the f— up” towards the stands after he hit a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid hit the dagger 3 vs CHI & responded to a Philly crowd that booed him earlier in the game with a shush & a STFU. Later claimed that he was just talking to himself & getting back to being a "good asshole." pic.twitter.com/VVTg39hvR6 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 10, 2020

Embiid admitted to the frustrations of his recent poor play following Sunday’s game.

“I have not been playing up to my standards,” Embiid said. “Even tonight, you look at the night, I didn’t shoot the ball well and I didn’t play well. Just mad at myself. Just frustrated.”