Justin Herbert 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

2020 NFL Draft Profile: Justin Herbert
- Pos: QB
Pos Rank: 3
Top-50 Big Board Rank: 10
- College: Oregon
- Class: Senior
Measurements
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 227 lbs.
- Arms: 32 7/8”
- Hands: 10”
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: —
- 3 Cone Drill: —
- Vertical: —
- Broad Jump: —
- Bench Press: —
Prospect Bio
- Herbert was an all-state high school quarterback in Eugene, Oregon, where he was also part of the baseball and basketball team. Pegged as a three-star recruit, Herbert decided to stay at home and commit to Oregon. He stepped in as a true freshman, replacing former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota under center, on his way to winning Oregon’s First-Year Player of the Year award in 2016 with 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He suffered a broken collarbone the following season, limiting him to just eight games, yet once again showed superb decision making, throwing 15 touchdowns to five interceptions. In his junior season, Herbert started all 13 games and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors thanks to 31 total touchdowns. Herbert was labeled by many as a sure-fire top-five pick were he to come out following his junior season, but he opted to return to Oregon for his senior season. While he didn’t enjoy the 2019 campaign that some scouts would have hoped, he put more than enough on film to warrant a top 10 selection in the 2020 NFL draft. Herbert was an Academic All-American during his time at Oregon, completed 66.8% or more of his passes in two of his final three seasons, and never threw more than eight interceptions in a single season. His combination of arm ability and mobility makes him one of the most “boom” prospects in the entire class.
Prospect Overview
- Strengths:
- Prototypical size
- Upper-level arm talent
- Plus-mobility
- Has arguably highest ceiling of the “core 3” QBs
- Shows poise under pressure
- Pocket awareness
- Able to digest complex schematics
- Gets through his reads quick and sound
- Weaknesses:
- Scouts question his leadership (although teammates love him)
- Did Oregon’s scheme make him?
- Worked predominantly out of the shotgun
- Has a habit to take off after his first two reads
- Can be hesitant to test zone coverage or let the deep ball fly
- Has a habit to make side-armed throws when rushed
Collegiate Stats
Passing
|Year
|School
|Class
|G
|Cmp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|AY/A
|TD
|Int
|Rate
|2016
|OR
|FR
|8
|162
|255
|63.5
|1936
|7.6
|8.4
|19
|4
|148.8
|2017
|OR
|SO
|8
|139
|206
|67.5
|1983
|9.6
|10.0
|15
|5
|167.5
|2018
|OR
|JR
|13
|240
|404
|59.4
|3151
|7.8
|8.3
|29
|8
|144.6
|2019
|OR
|SR
|14
|286
|428
|66.8
|3471
|8.1
|9.0
|32
|6
|156.8
|Career
|OR
|827
|1293
|64.0
|10541
|8.2
|8.8
|95
|23
|153.1
- Rushing
-
-
Year School Class G Att Yds Avg TD 2016 OR FR 8 58 161 2.8 2 2017 OR SO 8 44 183 4.2 5 2018 OR JR 13 71 166 2.3 2 2019 OR SR 14 58 50 0.9 4 Career OR 231 560 2.4 13
* All stats are courtesy of Sports-Reference
Draft Projection
- Round 1 (Top-10 pick)
- See Latest Mock Draft Here (*NEW)
NFL Comparison(s)
- Ryan Tannehill (QB, Tennessee Titans)
- Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills)
- Carson Wentz (QB, Philadelphia Eagles)
