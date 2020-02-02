Chiefs’ Star Wants to Be Seen as One of the ‘Best Student Athletes in the World’

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif may have the most difficult gig in all of Super Bowl 54, one that will help determine the likely outcome of which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

Duvernay-Tardif will be protection arguably the best quarterback in football, Patrick Mahomes, from the ferocious pass-rush of the San Francisco 49ers. Certainly a tall task, but one that Duvernay-Tardif should hold up solidly against, considering he’s only allowed 2.5 sacks over the past three seasons.

Plus, that type of pressure pales in comparison to his other profession. Duvernay-Tardif is a medical doctor. In fact, he’s the first medical doctor who is active on an NFL roster, and on Sunday, he will become the first to partake in a Super Bowl.

Duvernay-Tardif Seeks Greatness On & Off the Field

“When I stepped on that stage at McGill University and got my MD last year, it was probably the best moment of my life — after the one I’m going to live (Sunday),” Duvernay-Tardif told CNN this past Monday, alluding to his eventual inclusion in Super Bowl LIV.

While Duvernay-Tardif has gathered plenty of recognition for his medical background in the week leading up the big game, he doesn’t want any aspect of his life to overshadow another. Instead, the Chiefs guard hopes to be recognized in the upper-echelon of both of his professions, on the football field and in the medical field.

“I think I want people to see me as one of the best student athletes in the world. Of course, you want to be the best football player. You want to be the best doctor. But to be able to combine both at the highest level, I think that’s my biggest accomplishment.”

Duvernay-Tardif’s Smarts Translate to the Gridiron

During Super Bowl week, a few of Duvernay-Tardif’s teammates, who refer to the lineman simply by Larry, expressed their feelings on if his smarts make him a better football player.

“Without a doubt, especially with the offensive line position.” Tight end Travis Kelce told media. “You have to be a very smart dude. There’s a lot of stuff that goes into protections, and how we’re going to identify the run game. Larry’s stepped in. He figured it out early in his career, and he has just taken it for a ride ever since.”

“He’s a doctor. He’s a football player.” Fellow offensive lineman Eric Fisher stated. “I think he’s got two passions in life, and he’s a professional in both of them. How many of us can say that? Usually, everyone’s just a professional with one thing. He’s a professional with two. Pretty crazy things that not many people can do. What he’s accomplished up to this point in life is pretty amazing.”

Duvernay-Tardif’s Residency Will Have to Wait

When speaking with CNN, Duvernay-Tardif proclaimed that his medical residency will indeed be put on the back burner for the moment, mainly out of the respect for the other doctors in the program, along with his want to hone in on one specific thing at a time.

“Because I want to do emergency medicine, and they only take anywhere between five and six students at McGill per year, it would put too much stress on the rest of the cohort,” Duvernay-Tardif stated when discussing his future plans of residency. “We’ll find a way,” he continued, “but I think this year I wanted to focus more on football.”

Duvernay-Tardif went on, stating “the good news is that I didn’t do an undergrad before getting into medical school. So I’m still really young. I’m 28. A lot of people are not done with their residency or haven’t even started their residency when they were 28. I still have plenty of time. The most important thing is to stay up to speed with the knowledge, for sure.”

