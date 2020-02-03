Chiefs Parade: When Is the Super Bowl Championship Party in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to have an epic Super Bowl parade. The parade details have not been announced but we will have the date and time as soon as it is released. Prior to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes noted that he wanted to win a championship for head coach Andy Reid who had yet to win a title in his career.

“The work that he has put in every single day, everywhere he’s been he’s had success, so we want to get him that Super Bowl, but we understand it’s a process,” Mahomes noted, per Cheat Sheet. “First off we’ve got to come in, have a great practice today, play great this weekend, and then try to give ourselves a chance to try to get in that game and try to get ourselves that trophy.”

The CHiefs Parade Is Expected to Be Held in Downtown Kansas City

The Chiefs parade is expected to be downtown as KCUR.org detailed.

Kansas City may be keeping plans for a potential Super Bowl victory parade tightly under wraps, but that’s not stopping downtown businesses from preparing for a historically large gathering downtown next week.

The last major parade for Kansas City was in 2015 for the Royals’ World Series celebration. It was estimated that 800,000 people were downtown for the party, and the city is expecting more for the Chiefs, per KCUR.org.