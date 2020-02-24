Kobe Bryant’s Dad, Joe Bryant Gave Mamba Competive Advantage Says Scout

Kobe Bryant is one of the most successful NBA basketball players to ever grace the court.

A five-time NBA Champion, Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, played in the NBA too.

Nicknamed ‘Jellybean,’ the eldest Bryant was the No. 14 pick in the first round of the 1975 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. The power forward/center was later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers before his rookie season.

Bryant was traded to the San Diego Clippers in 1979 and played for three seasons before signing with the Houston Rockets in 1983.

After his NBA playing career, Joe Bryant would play overseas on Italy and would later coach in the WNBA.

NBA Pedigree in Kobe Bryant’s Family

Kobe Bryant is a second-generation NBA player. His uncle, Chubby Cox also played in the NBA. His pedigree was rich and Bryant studied and enjoyed it all.

During a recent conversation on the Scoop B Radio Podcast with Sacramento Kings scout, Adam Filippi, who was a former Lakers scout as well, I learned a lot about Bryant.



Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Help me understand something. I’ve often said on radio and TV that I fell as though Kobe was ahead of his time because he was a second generation basketball player. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson they took that independent study. Obviously Klay with having Mychal Thompson as his dad and Steph having Dell as hid dad. Did you feel that he was advanced beyond his years when he came in the league?

Adam Filippi: Oh there’s no doubt. His maturity…let’s be realistic. The kid had a privileged upbringing because his family’s parents were educated people, so if you compare them to the average kid coming out of high school who goes to school for maybe a year or two, I mean this kid grew up in the United States and Italy, his father was a former NBA player who had a second career in Europe, financially they were okay, had a great lifestyle, and definitely in an advantageous situation. He was a very mature seventeen year old, but he was also a very mature twenty-five year old for that matter because the NBA changed and it was more bi-cultural and he was bi-cultural and I think that was good for him, but he had a special DNA. He had that alpha-dog in him and that’s something that they don’t really teach. I think he was born with that.

