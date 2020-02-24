Kobe Bryant’s Funeral Live Steam: How to Watch Memorial Service

Watch live: Kobe & Gianna Bryant memorial serviceKobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month will be honored Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony, called "A Celebration of Life," will begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the sold-out public memorial. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Follow live updates: https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/kobe-bryant-memorial-gianna-staples-center-los-angeles-live-2020-02-24/ — Subscribe to the CBS News Channel HERE: http://youtube.com/cbsnews Watch CBSN live HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1PlLpZ7c Follow CBS News on Instagram HERE: https://www.instagram.com/cbsnews/ Like CBS News on Facebook HERE: http://facebook.com/cbsnews Follow CBS News on Twitter HERE: http://twitter.com/cbsnews Get the latest news and best in original reporting from CBS News delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to newsletters HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1RqHw7T Get your news on the go! Download CBS News mobile apps HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8 Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream CBSN and local news live, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites like Star Trek Discovery anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — CBSN is the first digital streaming news network that will allow Internet-connected consumers to watch live, anchored news coverage on their connected TV and other devices. At launch, the network is available 24/7 and makes all of the resources of CBS News available directly on digital platforms with live, anchored coverage 15 hours each weekday. CBSN. Always On. 2020-02-21T20:01:29.000Z

Fans, family members and NBA players will pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant at a public funeral service at Staples Center on Monday, February 24. There are a number of live stream options available including NBC News, the Los Angeles Times and also the team’s website.

Bryant’s memorial service starts at 1 p.m. ET and is expected to conclude by 4 p.m. ET. Few details have been released about the speakers and performers at Bryant’s funeral aside from Oregon basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

Kobe’s Family Took Part in a Private Funeral Prior to the Memorial Service

A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Bryant’s family hosted a private funeral service on February 7 at the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, per ET Online. Today’s memorial service is being dubbed a Celebration of Life which is meant to allow the public to pay their final respects.

“Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss,” an anonymous source told ET Online. “The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

February 24 has special significance given Bryant’s jersey number was No. 24, while his daughter Gigi Bryant wore No. 2. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, discussed the significance of the date when she announced the service on Instagram.

“#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together ❤️❤️💜💛,” she noted on Instagram.

The Staples Center Will Not Be Broadcasting the Memorial Service Outside the Arena

The city of Los Angeles is discouraging fans from heading to L.A. Live unless they are attending the funeral. The outside of the Staples Center has served as a place for thousands of fans to form an impromptu memorial for Bryant, but the service will not be shown on the outside screens. The area is going to be barricaded off and only accessible for those with tickets to attend the memorial. L.A. Live restaurants and bars will also be closed during the event.

A limited number of tickets were released for purchase, but the majority of people were added to the waitlist given the demand for the event. Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal reflected on his death just days after the tragedy on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

“The fact that we are not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame ceremony, the fact that we are not going to be able to say, ‘Ha, I got five. You got four [championships],'” O’Neal said, per ESPN.com. “The fact that we are not going to be able to say if we would have stayed together, we could have gotten 10 … those are the things you can’t get back. With the loss of my father and my sister … that is the only thing I wish, I could just say something to them again.”

