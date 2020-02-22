Kobe Bryant’s Dad, Joe Bryant Reveals Mamba’s Competitive NBA Advantage

Like Golden State Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant is a second generation basketball player.

With their father’s having played in the NBA, Thompson, Curry and Bryant literally took an independent study on how to be a professional hooper.

It’s a competitive advantage.

“The NBA now, you see so many former NBA players’ kids now playing,” retired NBA player, JR Reid, a former teammate of Steph Curry’s father, Dell Curry told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry on TorontoStephen Curry reminisces on his three years living in Toronto while his dad was a member of the Toronto Raptors. 2016-03-04T07:49:08.000Z

“It’s a lifestyle. These kids are around this lifestyle. They see the dedication…these kids are already ahead of the game. We loved him…Steph was always tagging along. He was just a source of entertainment for us.”

“Steph was shooting that thing at nine,” retired NBA veteran J.R. Reid tells Scoop B Radio.

“He was putting the work in, you can tell. When a little kid has form, you can tell.”

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Kobe Bryant had similar competitive advantages. Bryant, the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA, his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant played overseas in Italy and in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

On a recent chat via the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I discussed the advantages of Kobe Bryant being a second generation basketball player with his father, Joe Bryant.

Check out our Q&A below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yo! You sure you’re not a point guard ‘cause you throwing alley-oops to me for my next question like crazy! That’s the second time that’s happened! We got chemistry there! [laughs]…You talked about the Golden State Warriors and what’s interesting to me about them and a lot of NBA teams these days is second generation ballplayers. You have Klay Thompson, you have Stephen Curry, and you have your son. I don’t want to beat a dead horse with that, but you raising a kid who not only watched you play or seen tape of you playing in the league but you played overseas. Walk me through the process of raising a kid who later becomes a second generation ballplayer. How helpful is that?

Joe Bryant: Well I figure it is helpful in sense that our children get a chance to meet or go places where the normal child doesn’t get a chance to go to you know? Meaning that after a game, when you’re 10, 11, or 12 years old you can go in the locker room and talk to Magic or talk to Kareem, or talk to George Gervin or whatever the case may be, you get a chance to get on the court and shoot around with them where a lot of kids don’t get that opportunity so, and then also they understand the ups and downs and the challenges that their parents went through, that their father went through it in the sport. As parents we try to give our kids advice just to stay focused, work hard and those type of things that you been through…So that’s the advantage.

During his NBA career, Kobe Bryant is listed fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list with 33,643 points won five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.