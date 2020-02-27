Claressa Shields Wants $15 Million Fight & Calls Laila Ali A Clout Chaser

Boxing champion, Claressa Shields says she’s tired of talking about Laila Ali

“This clout chaser is not getting anymore of my energy,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

She didn’t end there.

“You know better,” she said in reply to a tweet from one of her followers. “[If] she sign a contract to fight me I’ll speak on her, she clout chasing to help sell her skin care product, just like she did when she was selling her book.”

Yikes.

Last week, Laila Ali told ESPN’s First Take that she would come out of retirement to face Shields in the ring. “I have been outside the boxing gym,” said Ali.

“I have been in the gym ever since I left I got nutrition products, spice blends. I am all about health and wellness I’m very healthy and have I been sitting around thinking about boxing no, but lately, there has been a little chatter.”

Currently ranked as the world’s best active female light middleweight by BoxRec, last month, Shields became the fastest fighter in history – male or female – to win world championships in three weight divisions.

Shields, 24, also won gold medals in the women’s middleweight division at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

That made her the first American boxer—female or male—to win consecutive Olympic medals.

Shields told recently that she wants to step into the ring with Ali with the winner getting $10 million and the loser getting $5 million.

I asked her why she thinks Laila Ali can’t kick her ass, she wasn’t shy. “Ain’t no thinking, I know,” she told me via text message.

“Her skills were not there. She may be undefeated but look at the girls she boxed against. Soccer moms. I’m no soccer mom. She would have my respect but she ducked Anne Wolfe and now she’s hating on me because I’m a better fighter than her.”

Last week Shields revealed that a promoter has offered $15 Million for the two to fight. “The person wants to put up $15 million for the fight,” she said.

“Listen here, the money’s here. $5 million to the loser, $10 million to the winner. Somebody has already reached out to Laila Ali’s team. I can’t force her to get in the ring with me. What’s the holdup lady champ? Tell her to leave me alone. I’m young and hungry. Your daddy was the greatest not you. I’m ready. Don’t come mess with a young hungry lion because you will get ate the f*** up. You didn’t have a hard fight in your career anyway.”