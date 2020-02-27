Lakers’ Anthony Davis Offers High Praise for Alex Caruso

Lakers guard Alex Caruso may be a fan favorite in part for his receding hairline and his oversized headband. But he’s become a favorite of teammates, too, for his heady, tough play, especially when he’s on the floor in the fourth quarter.

Count new Laker Anthony Davis among his fans—though, he admits, he entered the season a bit uneducated on Caruso’s talents.

“I didn’t know much about him before I got here, to be honest,” Davis said after Lakers practice. “I knew he was pretty athletic that about pretty much it.”

That, of course, has changed.

“He always seems to make the right play, and he always seems to be in the right position at the right time, all the time,” Davis said. “He’s tough, you know, big guard, finishes well, shoots well, he reads the defense well. You can put him on anybody, one through three, he’s gonna lock them up.”

Caruso has made appearances in the fourth quarter 48 times this season and he ranks first on the Lakers in net rating, a combined measure of the team’s offensive and defensive efficiency, in the fourth quarter. L.A. scores an average of 110.1 points per 100 possessions with Caruso on the floor in the fourth quarter and gives up just 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

The difference, 17.4 points per 100 possessions, ranks him well ahead of other Lakers who have appeared in at least 40 fourth quarters. LeBron James ranks No. 2 in fourth-quarter net rating on the team, at 10.5 points per 100 possessions.

Anthony Davis: Caruso Deserves “All the Credit”

Caruso was especially effective in the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans on Tuesday night. Playing nearly 10 minutes, he scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting in the period, with two rebounds and two assists.

He had a key play with 8:25 to go in the game and the Lakers ahead by only three points. Caruso swiped a loose ball from Lonzo Ball for a steal, drove and made a layup with a foul, a 3-point play that gave the Lakers a bit of cushion that they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

“It’s things like that about AC that goes unnoticed,” Davis said. “With us, we want to make sure we give him all the credit.”

AD Picks Favorite Caruso Highlight

Davis was asked for his favorite highlight of Caruso’s from this year. He gave it some thought but finally came up with one.

“Probably the put-back on my missed free-throw,” Davis said. “That’s tough to do. I haven’t seen too many people do that, especially guards.”

The play took place last Friday at home against the Grizzlies in the Lakers’ first game back after the All-Star break. With 6:16 to go in the game and the Lakers ahead, 99-87, Davis missed a free throw and Caruso curled around Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, leaping, catching the rebound and finishing with a dunk in one motion.

Lakers SHOCKED By Alex Caruso's Dunk After Anthony Davis Missed Free Throw! Lakers vs Grizzlies

The dunk sent the Lakers bench into a frenzy.

“For him to do that, was pretty insane,” Davis said.

