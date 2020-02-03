Lakers Still Seeking Trade for Kings Guard: Report

It appears having the best record in the Western Conference isn’t enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to be comfortable heading into the playoffs. The trade deadline is coming in hot and the team seems like they’re at least going to attempt to be players. While they lack a lot of appealing assets, that’s not going to stop them from trying.

The team has been linked to big names like Robert Covington, Andre Iguodala and Derrick Rose, but it’s seeming more and more likely they’re not going to be able to land any of those names. However, there’s still one player on the market that the team seems very high on.

Lakers Still Seeking Trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic: Report

For the last several weeks, reports have linked the Lakers to Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. He would certainly help the team’s need for more ball-handling help in their second unit. Despite the fact that is has been reported that the Kings and Lakers are having a hard time coming to an agreement on the deal, Zach Lowe at ESPN is reporting the Los Angeles is still going after the Serbian guard:

“The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation could go to the wire. The Lakers and Hornets are among teams who have expressed interest, sources say. The Sixers seem like a natural fit, but the two teams do not appear to have had any substantive talks. It’s hard to see those talks progressing past the phrase ‘Matisse Thybulle’ — Philly isn’t including him in any deal at this level, and the Zhaire Smith/Mike Scott/pick platter might not pique Sacto’s interest. The Kings have matching rights on Bogdanovic this summer.”

The Hornets provide serious competition for the Lakers as they are a losing team that’s across the country. Any draft pick they might be willing to fork up would likely be much better than what Los Angeles could offer. Plus, Sacramento wouldn’t be helping an in-state rival.

Bogdanovic Won’t Be Cheap

A potential Bogdanovic to the Lakers trade won’t come easy as they may not have the assets the Kings are looking for. Lowe is reporting that Sacramento is expecting a pretty big return:

“The Kings should get something good for Bogdanovic — at least a first-round pick. They can wait and see if offers fatten closer to the deadline. At that point, it’s time to decide if the return outweighs the benefits of re-signing Bogdanovic.”

If only a first-round pick is going convince the Kings to send Bogdanovic away, then the Lakers might as well count themselves out as they aren’t allowed to trade their 2020 first-round pick thanks to league rules. There’s always the Kyle Kuzma sized elephant in the room and while the Kings do seem to have some interest in the young forward, they don’t seem to think a Kuzma-Bogdanovic swap is a good enough return for them.

Like Lowe said previously, Bogdanovic’s fate seems like it won’t be decided until the February 6th trade deadline. The Lakers are hopeful that he’ll be wearing purple and gold this time next month, but it’s seeming less and less likely.

