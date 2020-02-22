Eye-Opening News Regarding the Lakers & DeMarcus Cousins Revealed

In somewhat surprising news on Friday, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were planning on waiving DeMarcus Cousins in order to sign Markieff Morris. Considering Cousins had yet to play a game this season, the decision shouldn’t have been that surprising, but the Lakers were starting to make it seem like he could be back for the playoffs. While “Boogie” won’t be suiting up with the purple and gold this season, that doesn’t mean he won’t in the future.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Cousins is going to remain with the Lakers while he rehabs his torn ACL.

"I'm told DeMarcus Cousins plans to remain with the Lakers for the remainder of the season to continue rehabbing his torn ACL." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Cousins' status following Markieff Morris' commitment to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/u9rp72aeMH — Stadium (@Stadium) February 22, 2020

Based on what Charania had to say, the Lakers are big fans of Cousins and want to keep him close to the organization. It’s not a given he remains with the team past this season as he has no contract, but it looks like Los Angeles could be interested in keeping him around past this season.

Alex Caruso Praises Cousins

Everybody knows what Cousins can do on the court when he’s fully healthy. Simply put, he’s one of the best players in the NBA. However, a string of injuries has significantly stalled what was looking like a Hall of Fame career. When Cousins was in Sacramento, he had a reputation for being difficult. That notion has been completely disproven during his stint with the Lakers.

“DeMarcus has been here rehabbing and been a great member of this team behind the scenes that nobody gets to see because the only thing he can do is be a good teammate and travel, and show up to every game and have a good attitude. And he’s done that,” said teammate Alex Caruso, via Melissa Rohlin.

That statement from Caruso echoes what has been said by other teammates in the past. Whatever issues Cousins had in Sacramento are long behind him. If he can get healthy and return to his previous form, the Lakers could be very happy with their investment in him.

Will Cousins Be a Laker Next Season?

It’s looking like the Lakers have a really good shot at retaining Cousins for the 2020-2021 season. He clearly likes the organization or he wouldn’t be sticking with them for his rehab. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers could also have an advantage with a future contract for Cousins:

“If the Lakers re-signed Cousins on a one-year deal in July, even after waiving him for Morris, the franchise would have his early Bird rights in 2021. That would enable the team to make a greater financial commitment, provided he’s able to return to form.”

It wouldn’t make sense for Los Angeles to go through the trouble of holding a roster spot for Cousins most of the season and then allowing him to stay so that he can rehab if they didn’t have any future plans for him. He’s not going to command a big contract in the offseason because of his recent injury history and sticking with a title contender like the Lakers would probably be best for his career. It would appear that “Boogie” will at least get one more crack at playing for the purple and gold.

