Devin Booker Has Strong Comments About Lakers & Danny Green

No matter who they play, the Los Angeles Lakers bring it almost every night. While some may criticize the team for not giving their star players enough rest, there’s no doubt the Lakers are on a mission. Despite playing a Phoenix Suns team that’s well out of the playoff race on Monday, Los Angeles still gave LeBron James and Anthony Davis the most minutes on the court.

The Suns may not be one of the top teams in the NBA, but Devin Booker has been playing at a very high level. Even though he’s averaging over 26 points a game this season, the Lakers help him to just 10. He credits Danny Green and the team for his struggles.

“You can tell the game plan was, try to slow (me) down the best you can,” Booker said, per Brett Dawson of The Athletic. “(Green) always does a good job. He’s a veteran. I have much respect for him. He plays hard. But this team is hard to play against with the length and the size in the paint.”

The Lakers have been among the best defensive teams in the NBA this year and a lot of that is thanks to Green. The team’s ability to shut down a dynamic offensive player like Booker is a testament to how strong the unit is.

Green Wants to Be a ‘Nuisance’

Green barely escaped the trade deadline as there were talks with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks about trading for him. However, his shooting ability and defensive skills are hard to replace. After Monday’s win, Green explained his approach to playing defense.

“I’m trying to be a nuisance, a gnat, whatever you want to call it,” Green said per Dawson. “Disrupting somebody’s rhythm, their flow of the game, make them do something they’re not comfortable doing and just kind of being in the way. I try my best at doing that. Sometimes I’m good at doing it, sometimes I’m not.”

Now that it’s clear that Green isn’t going anywhere, he’s going to have a big role for the Lakers come playoff time. He’s very familiar with Kawhi Leonard as he spent much of his career playing with him. It’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers try to match Green up with the Clippers superstar.

Frank Vogel Praises Green

Frank Vogel’s hiring was met with a level of criticism thanks to his failed stint with the Orlando Magic, but it’s clear the Lakers made the right call. Vogel has always been known as a defensive coach and he’s doing some of his best career work with his current team.

“We have good matchups for different types of offensive threats,” Vogel said Monday, via Dawson. “And sometimes it’s Avery (Bradley) getting under somebody’s chin. Sometimes it’s a bigger body in Danny. He really did an outstanding job on Devin tonight, just keeping a body in front of Devin, and making everything difficult. We got a lot of different defenders that have different skill sets, different matchups that we can throw at certain guys and tonight it was on Danny.”

If the Lakers can shut down other stars the way they shut down Booker, it’s going to be really difficult to beat them.

