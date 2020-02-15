Dwyane Wade Reveals Thoughts on Potentially Joining Lakers & LeBron James

After striking out at the trade deadline and Darren Collison choosing to stay retired, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of options as the playoffs near. There’s no doubt they are a strong team, but it’s going to take a lot to beat the Clippers. The team doesn’t have a solid option to run the offense when LeBron James is off the court. While Rajon Rondo can still put together a strong performance every once in a while, he’s not the answer the team needs.

Recently retired guard Dwyane Wade spent a lot of his career playing with LeBron and Scottie Pippen asked him on ESPN’s The Jump if he’d consider coming back to the NBA to help his old friend. Wade’s answer was pretty definitive.

“Absolutely not,” Wade said. “I don’t even look at the game like that no more… I am a fan of basketball and I just watch it as a fan, I don’t want to play no more, no one wants to see that.”

There you have it. It doesn’t look like a Wade-LeBron reunion will be coming to fruition. There weren’t many calling for it, so it’s unlikely fans will be super disappointed by the news.

Wade Probably Wouldn’t Be Much Help

If this was eight years ago, Wade would be a perfect fit for this Lakers squad. Unfortunately, he’s 38-years old and wasn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard towards the end of his career. He could probably still be an asset in the playoffs for the team, but he’s already proven himself and doesn’t need to come back.

The Lakers would be better off going after somebody with a little more pep in their step. Collison would’ve been the perfect guy for that, but like Wade, he’s staying retired.

Wade Didn’t Know for Sure Lebron Was Coming to the Heat

It’s been several years since LeBron made the groundbreaking decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. It’s been figured that Wade was privy to the decision before LeBron announced it on ESPN, however, it’s just recently been revealed that Wade found out the same time the rest of the world did.

ESPN is releasing a documentary about Wade’s life and the Miami Herald got ahold of some tidbits that are going to be showcased. According to Wade, LeBron committed to the Heat on a phone call.

“I said Miami got the space if we want to go. You in?” Wade said. “July 4 was the moment we decided to play together.”

However, LeBron went radio silent on him, leaving Wade to get into his own head.

“Then we hear he has a special coming up on ESPN,” Wade said. “We’re like, ‘What the [expletive] is going on?’ Maybe he changed his mind. I haven’t talked to him. I have a party [to watch James’ special, The Decision] because I don’t know what the hell is going to go on.”

Believe it or not, Dwyane Wade learned of LeBron's decision just like the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/bWNu9Omige — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2020

Fortunately for Wade, LeBron stuck to his word and the rest is history.

