Lakers Veteran Delivers Blunt Advice for Kyle Kuzma

With LeBron James on the sideline and a few more minutes up for grabs, Kyle Kuzma stepped up for the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 18 points in his best game of the month in a 116-86 blowout victory on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

Kuzma still came off the bench, but looked to be in a better flow taking 17 shots — his most since early January. It’s taken time for the 24-year-old forward to adjust to his new role, but his veteran Lakers teammates have embraced seeing him improve as they build momentum a title run.

While on Inside the Green Room with teammate Danny Green and co-host Harrison D. Sanford, Dudley delivered some key advice for Kuzma while delivering some shade to younger players in the league who might only be focused on their numbers.

“For him, keep with the film, keep the high energy and keep making shots,” Dudley said. “Maybe you only average 12 points this year instead of 17, but we win the championship. You’re going to be paid the same amount of money. These point per games, leave that for the guys who are doing the rookie and sophomore games who will be home April 13 back where they are from. We have bigger aspirations. For him, you’re young. To have a chance to win a championship — it’s once in a lifetime.”

Jared Dudley: Third Option Struggles on LeBron-Led Teams

As Dudley pointed out, it’s always taken the third option some time time to adjust playing next to LeBron James when he pair with another star. It was true for both Kevin Love and Chris Bosh, who became scapegoats at times when things weren’t going right.

It’s a little different with Kuzma, who wasn’t an established star when Anthony Davis arrived this offseason to pair with James. But Dudley believes Kuzma will still find a way to come into his own with time.

“If you look at all teams LeBron has been on when he’s teamed up with another superstar — D-Wade, Kyrie — the third person, it takes a while,” Dudley said. “The difference with those other two people — Bosh and Kevin Love — is that they’re starting. When Kyle Kuzma starts, he’s averaging like 23 points. His field goal percentage is up and his 3-point percentage is up. … He’s playing behind Anthony Davis. It’s never a consistent flow.”

Dudley commended Kuzma for stepping up in other areas to make his impact known.

“He’s crashing the boards, he’s rebounding it,” Dudley said. “And he’s playmaking a lot better than he was. He’s turned the ball over a little bit more, but it’s a give and take. And defensively, he’s been so much better. He’s been huge.”

Lakers Were Playing Bad Basketball With Young Guns

Kuzma started 105 games over his first two NBA seasons and averaged 18.7 points last year in 33 minutes per game. However, neither of those team finished with an above .500 record, winning just 72 games.

“Last year when they played with young guys, it’s bad basketball,” Dudley said. “I played on a lot of young teams — you don’t play the right way. We play the right way. He might not get a shot for five or six minutes because the ball has been moving and we are in transition.”

This season, the Lakers are 45-12 heading into the final stretch of the regular season and have the inside track on the first seed in the West.

