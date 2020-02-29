Kobe Bryant: Drake’s Stay Schemin Verse Hits Different Now

The entire world is still mourning the loss of one the greatest basketball player to bless the game. Kobe Bryant, along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California en route to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Mentality Academy against former Dallas Mavericks‘ great Jason Terry’s team.
Last week, numerous family and friends were in Los Angeles to take part in the memorial of Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staple Center on Monday. Including Bryant’s wive who had a moving speech about Kobe and Gigi.
Bryant on her husband Kobe Bryant, “Now for my soulmate. Kobe was known as a fierce competitor on the basketball court. The greatest of all time, a writer, an Oscar winner, and the Black Mamba. But to me, he was KobKob, my Boo-Boo, my Bae-Boo, my papi chulo. I was his VeBe, his principessa, his reina, Queen Mama — Mamba — and his [inaudible nickname],” said Vanessa.
Drake’s Icon Verse on Rick Ross’ Stay Schemin Hits People a Little Different, now That Kobe is Gone
Back in the early 2010s, Drake chimed in on the news that Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant were headed to divorce court. On Rick Ross mixtape ‘Rich Forever’, the trio artists Rick Ross, Drake, and French Montana unleashed a smash hit entitled Stay Schemin’ and with the single lives a verse by Drake.
The verse goes like this, “Shawty wanna tell me secrets ’bout a rap nigga
I tell that B***, it’s more attractive when you hold it down. “Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty M’s Kobe my N****, I hate it had to be him, B***, you wasn’t with me shootin‘ in the gym.”
In reference to the Bryants pending divorce proceedings and what Kobe could have possibly lost if the divorce went through. However, the couple decided to reconcile their marriage, and the divorce didn’t happen.
For a while, Vanessa Bryant stayed silent but would finally address the infamous line on social media.
I love when immature kids quote a rapper that has never been friends with Kobe and knows nothing about our relationship. Just shows how gullible they are. I don’t need to be in the gym. I’m raising our daughters, signing checks, and taking care of everything else that pertains to our home life,” said Vanessa Bryant.
“I really wish people would stop THINK and then realize that they are being sucked into someone’s clear intention to monetize and gain attention off of our family’s heartache. This is real life. I hold down our home life so my husband can focus on his career. It’s a partnership.
Since my husband isn’t friends with Drake, we received a text of an apology forwarded from his manager. It’s done and over with, and it’s now time for people to THINK before speaking,” Bryant wrote.
Per MTV News’ Nadeska Alexis, Drake would later apologize to Vanessa Bryant via text message for the line in Stay Schemin.
Back in 2012, Drake stated, “I never intended to offend Vanessa or anyone else,” he said. “That line had everything to do with me and what goes on in my head as a 25-year-old man with this much income flowing in. Kobe is and always will be a friend and an icon to me.”
The line “I hated it had to be him” from Drake is now seen as a way to connect with the fallen star from some users in the comment section in the video above stated.