Kobe Bryant: Drake’s Stay Schemin Verse Hits Different Now

The entire world is still mourning the loss of one the greatest basketball player to bless the game. Kobe Bryant, along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California en route to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Mentality Academy against former Dallas Mavericks‘ great Jason Terry’s team.

Last week, numerous family and friends were in Los Angeles to take part in the memorial of Kobe and Gigi Bryant at the Staple Center on Monday. Including Bryant’s wive who had a moving speech about Kobe and Gigi.

“My baby girl. Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was very thoughtful and always kissed me good night and kissed me good morning. There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri, and I thought she had left to school without saying goodbye. I text and say, “No kiss?” shared Vanessa

“And Gianna would reply with, “Mama, I kissed you. You were asleep, and I didn’t want to wake you.” She knew how much her morning and evening. Kisses meant to me, and she was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her mama, and she would always show me and tell me that she loved me. She was one of my very best friends.”

“She loved to bake. She loved putting a smile on everyone’s face. Last August, she made a beautiful birthday cake for her daddy, and it had fondant and looked like it had blue agate crystals. Kobe’s birthday cake looked like it was professionally decorated. She made the best chocolate chip cookies. She loved watching cooking shows and “Cupcake Wars” with me, and she loved watching “Survivor” and “NBA on TNT” with her daddy. She also loved watching Disney movies with her sisters.”

Bryant on her husband Kobe Bryant, “Now for my soulmate. Kobe was known as a fierce competitor on the basketball court. The greatest of all time, a writer, an Oscar winner, and the Black Mamba. But to me, he was KobKob, my Boo-Boo, my Bae-Boo, my papi chulo. I was his VeBe, his principessa, his reina, Queen Mama — Mamba — and his [inaudible nickname],” said Vanessa. “I couldn’t see him as a celebrity nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of my children. He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I have been together since I was 17-and-a-half years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant, and his protector.” “He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird, and I was the night owl, I was fire, and he was ice, and vice versa at times. We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman, he was loving and adoring and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship. I looked forward to Valentine’s Day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for every year of our marriage. He even handmade my most treasured gifts. He just thought outside the box and was so thoughtful, even while working hard to be the best athlete.” “He gave to me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in “The Notebook” movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people raising a beautiful family and our sweet and amazing girls.”

Drake’s Icon Verse on Rick Ross’ Stay Schemin Hits People a Little Different, now That Kobe is Gone

Back in the early 2010s, Drake chimed in on the news that Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant were headed to divorce court. On Rick Ross mixtape ‘Rich Forever’, the trio artists Rick Ross, Drake, and French Montana unleashed a smash hit entitled Stay Schemin’ and with the single lives a verse by Drake.

The verse goes like this, “Shawty wanna tell me secrets ’bout a rap nigga

I tell that B***, it’s more attractive when you hold it down. “Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty M’s Kobe my N****, I hate it had to be him, B***, you wasn’t with me shootin‘ in the gym.”

In reference to the Bryants pending divorce proceedings and what Kobe could have possibly lost if the divorce went through. However, the couple decided to reconcile their marriage, and the divorce didn’t happen.

For a while, Vanessa Bryant stayed silent but would finally address the infamous line on social media.