Lakers’ LeBron James Ripped by Analyst for Never Doing Dunk Contest

Through 17 seasons in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is about as decorated an athlete as there is. He’s got gold medals, MVP awards, NBA championships and much more. However, there’s one award he’s never won and probably never will and that’s the Slam Dunk Contest championship trophy. Unlike many greats in the past like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, LeBron has never even competed in the contest.

While it may seem like a trivial contest, some have an issue with LeBron’s recurring decision to pass on showing off his dunking skills. Chief among his critics is FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless, who went after the superstar about avoiding the dunk contest.

“LeBron owed his billions of fans just one dunk contest,” Bayless said on Undisputed. “Michael Jordan did three dunk contests … The excuse I always hear is ‘he’s a power dunker, he’s not a contest dunker.’ And yet, night after night I watch him and nearly every night, even at age 35, he pulls off one contest worthy dunk … To me, he’s trying to protect his reputation from the start because he feared that he would go lose the dunk contest to some 6’4 jump out of the gym kid who didn’t even get drafted like Derrick Jones Jr.”

"LeBron owed his billions of fans just 1 dunk contest. Michael Jordan did 3 dunk contests." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/ra3riZLPo8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 17, 2020

Bayless calls LeBron out quite a bit, but there is some merit to his argument. Many of the top NBA stars have participated in the Dunk Contest. It’s highly unlikely that LeBron does it while he’s still in the NBA and it feels like a missed opportunity.

LeBron Thought He’d Do the Contest in the Past

At the end of the day, a Dunk Contest win is pretty trivial compared to the other accolades LeBron has accumulated over the years. While it would’ve been fun to see him throw down, he probably won’t lose much sleep over it. LeBron has explained in the past why he’s chosen to forego the contest.

“When I first came into the league, I expected that I would do it,” LeBron said. “I did. I did for sure. But it just never happened. I don’t know why. There was times when I wanted to do it and didn’t do it and there was times when I just didn’t really care about it too much. But it definitely would have been pretty cool to do.”

Obviously, LeBron values other things over participating in a Dunk Contest. If he did participate, it would certainly be a spectacle. Unfortunately, the world will never know what a LeBron James Dunk Contest would have looked like.

LeBron Believes 2020 Dunk Contest Should’ve Been a Tie

Speaking of Dunk Contests, Saturday’s was one for the ages as both Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon put on an absolute show. It was a memorable Dunk Contest, but it ended in controversy as Jones won on a dunk that many didn’t see as better than Gordon’s last dunk. LeBron took to Twitter after the contest to campaign for a tie.

2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

Unfortunately for Gordon, it’s too late for a tie, but it’s hard to argue that he didn’t do enough to deserve a trophy.

