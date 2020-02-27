Viral LeBron James Moment Sparks Rabid Debate

LeBron James has found himself as the subject of many debates over his career, but the latest discussion around the Los Angeles Lakers star might take the cake — or licorice, at least.

As the Lakers wrapped up their win against the Pelicans on Tuesday night, James was spotted eating some red licorice on the bench after dropping 40 points.

It was a well-earned snack for The King, but the debate raged on: was LeBron eating Red Vines vs. Twizzlers?

The TNT broadcast showed a fan near the Lakers bench eating Red Vines, which James could have easily snagged a few from. But Shaquille O’Neal was firmly in the Twizzlers camp when shown the video.

“I didn’t see LeBron eat out that box,” O’Neal tells his fellow TNT personalities.

Both companies have used the opportunity for some viral marketing, claiming victory.

Licorice Debate Rages on in Lakers Locker Room

Until James comes out and lets it be known, the debate will rage on.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel — a native of New Jersey — is pulling for Twizzlers and wasn’t happy to hear the support for Red Vines during his media scrum on Wednesday.

“That’s disappointing because, technically, if you’re from the Midwest, typically Midwest and East Coast people are Twizzlers people,” Vogel told reporters, per Christian Rivas of Silver Screen and Roll. “So, I’m a little disappointed that he wasn’t eating Twizzlers on the bench.”

"He's technically from the Midwest so I'm a little disappointed he wasn't eating Twizzlers." 😂 Frank Vogel & @AntDavis23 on LeBron eating Red Vines on the bench last night. pic.twitter.com/LEqQwfH3nG — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 27, 2020

I don’t know where he got it from,” Davis said, who struggled to identify what a reporter was talking about when he referred to them as Red Vines, showing his bias as a Twizzler guy.

LeBron James is Known to Have a Sweet Tooth

James takes incredible care of his body, reportedly spending $1.5 million per year on taking care of himself. However, Tristan Thompson — one of his former teammates with the Cavaliers — said that James has some bad eating habits.

“He has the worst f–king diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f–king dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense,” Thompson told The Athletic.

“He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like s–t. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, ‘F–k this.’ I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.”

Turns out the red, twisted licorice sticks might also be on the menu for James. Regardless if what Thompson said is true or not, it’s hard to argue with LeBron’s body of work. In Year 17, he’s averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game.

