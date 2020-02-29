LeBron James’ Chidhood Prepared Lakers PG for NBA & Critics Reveals Author

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James is a true ambassador of the NBA.

A native of Akron, Ohio, James was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School.

James has won three NBA Finals rings and chasing his fourth with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard.

For those keeping score at home: LeBron James won his last ring in 2016 for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. Currently the NBA’s league leader assists, James previously won two rings as a member of the Big 3 Era Miami Heat who also featured James’ 2003 NBA Draft class peers, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, esteemed author Roland Lazenby discussed where James is currently in his career. currently in his career.

A hoops historian, Lazenby has written books on the 90s era Chicago Bulls and their icon Michael Jordan.

We also discussed how LeBron James’ upbringing prepared him for the NBA.



Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How did LeBron James’ upbringing prepare him for the NBA?

Roland Lazenby: LeBron has been major, major, major godsend for American professional basketball as a player obviously, really as THE MAN. As the person he’s a standup guy and he’s done this by incorporating high school teammates, he’s really formed a power base, and he’s claiming power in an unprecedented fashion. And I really like to write about black power not the black power of protest but, the black power of through things like the NBA and different areas because it’s a big cultural thing and I think LeBron is – I can’t imagine anybody else leading that better. People all over the planet love him, he’s a great salesman for shoes, phones or whatever but he’s not that deep, charismatic figure like Jordan. I mean Jordan was like – Sonny Vaccaro would call it the ‘IT’ factor. Kobe had it too, but Kobe – when Kobe came in he was still a punk and I don’t mean it in a derogatively but he was just 18. Kobe likes to use the phrase: ‘grown ass man’. Well he wasn’t a grown ass man when he came in. And so he required between that and the misunderstanding that how he got there. He acquired a lot of disrespect. That probably ended up being the fuel for him, but he’s gotta get it from somewhere…but I will tell you, LeBron has – his legacy will be just not a great competitor but as a great, great ambassador – you know I went to Virginia Military Institute and the whole concept there is the: Citizen Soldier. They’re a bunch of career Army guys, military guys that come out, but there’s not a lot of guys that do their three or four years and go on to civilian life. We call them Citizen Soldiers. Well I would say that LeBron is a 1st Grade Citizen Athlete. He’s not running around like he’s Mr. Goody Two Shoes, he’s got a lot of edge to him. He doesn’t put up with a lot of crap culturally, he’s got the appropriate edge, for someone to finish school in this culture – for someone who had none of that, the big thing in LeBron’s life was to get to move into public housing at 12 years old. He had a place that now he was close to his mother. That was a big thing. One of the complaints was that he was so coddled he really never had to fight – but I guess you could say that about everybody. If you want to make sweeping statements about a generation, you might try to say that about his generation. It’s bs. He’s had to fight plenty. He just knows how to win. Those types. You know what I’m sayin?