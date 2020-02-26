Lennox Lewis Reacts to Deontay Wilder’s Ring-Walk Suit Explanation

A few days after his loss to Tyson Fury in their high-profile boxing rematch, Deontay Wilder told the media that one of the reasons he lost the fight was due to his walk-out suit being too heavy.

Wilder has taken a lot of criticism online since he mentioned the weight of his suit hampering his performance. As per The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire, Wilder said that he was weakened by the 45-pound costume during his walk out, which affected his performance in the ring.

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis was asked on Twitter if he believed that Wilder’s ring-walk suit excuse was realistic. Here is the exchange:

Winning and losing are like two sides of the same coin. You have to be able to accept both. If u accept one, u have to accept the other in the same way. The same way you win gracefully, you have to lose gracefully. https://t.co/z4rn325mYB — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) February 25, 2020

Tyson Fury Was Carried Out Sitting in a Throne and Wearing a Crown

In stark contrast to Deontay Wilder’s choice, Tyson Fury was carried out to the ring as he sat on a throne. Fury wore a crown, and a long, red cape, and he was carried by women in Antiquity clothing. In comparison, Wilder wore a 40-pound costume with a helmet and batteries, and walked to the ring himself.

Click here to watch the video of Fury’s eccentric walkout.

Deontay Wilder Was Defeated Within Seven Rounds, Losing the Fight by TKO

When it came to the Wilder and Fury rematch, the common consensus among analysts and fans was that Fury would either win by a decision or Wilder would win by either KO or TKO. However, that wasn’t the reality when the two men stepped into the boxing ring on February 22.

Fury dominated the bout from pillar to post with fast, powerful punches. During the match, Wilder was dropped on multiple occasions, and by the time the seventh round started, Wilder was battered and seemingly exhausted.

After being hit with a few more clean shots from Fury, Wilder’s corner decided to throw in the towel.

