Danny Amendola’s New Contract With Lions Revealed

The Detroit Lions brought back wide receiver Danny Amendola on a new contract, and it’s a deal which is pretty good for the wideout heading into another season in the league.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions gave Amendola a one year contract worth $5 million next season. He can make as much as $6 million on the contract. The deal includes $4.5 million guaranteed for Amedola at age 34. Obviously, that’s a pretty good deal for the player considering his age and standing in the league at this point.

The #Lions signed WR Danny Amendola to a one-year, $5 million extension that includes $4.5M guaranteed, source said. He’d get $5.5M if he produces like last year — max with incentives is $6M. Another solid payday at age 34. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2020

The deal is fair for both the Lions and the player, given the team gets a cheaper veteran option who knows the offense and can deliver some big plays, and Amendola gets to stay in a place that he’s comfortable. The deal shows just how important the Lions viewed Amendola for their offense and their team next season in a critical 2020 year.

This was a busy past week for the Lions, as they released Damon Harrison to save some cash. Now, with Amendola coming back, the Lions have kept a key part of their offense left over from the 2019 season. The hope is with some health around Amendola, the team can get even better with him in the mix.

If they do, both he and the Lions will likely cash in together. That’s what the expectation is with this move.

Danny Amendola’s 2019 Stats

Amendola made his biggest mark in the league when he was on the Patriots, but he had an impressive bounce back season in 2019. He put up 678 yards and 1 touchdown for the Lions last year. That was one year after his 575 yard performance with the Miami Dolphins. As a whole, he’s put up 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns in the NFL, which are very solid numbers.

This past season, Amendola didn’t look to be slowing down at 34 years old with the Lions. It’s likely that he has plenty left, and the Lions likely love his leadership as much as his ability to make key catches in traffic for the team.

Lions Cap Space in 2020

Detroit will have a decent chunk of change to spend this offseason, having restructured Matthew Stafford’s deal to push their cap space to around $50 million dollars for the coming season. With this money, the Lions will have multiple different needs to address including the defensive line, secondary as well as potential upgrades on offense.

Subtracting Harrison and adding Amendola could be moves which nearly cancel each other out in the end in terms of cap space. The Lions could always open up more space with a few savvy moves, and there could be other cap casualties that might impact the team’s final salary number more dramatically ahead of March.

For now, though, the Lions still have a decent amount of money to spend to patch several of the holes they will be dealing with. Amendola’s signing was merely the first in-house move the team decided on this offseason.

