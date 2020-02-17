Analyst: Lions’ Offensive Lineman Badly Needs Scenery Change

The Detroit Lions have plenty of important calls to make in the coming weeks regarding which free agents they will either keep or let go, and they have an interesting decision to make with Graham Glasgow.

On one hand, Glasgow is one of the team’s most durable and consistent offensive pieces up front. He’s also a home grown talent. On the other, Glasgow figures to be a costly player for the team to re-sign this year in free agency. As a result, many see the best course of action

Recently, ESPN put together a list of the top players who could use a fresh start, and for the Lions, Glasgow cracked the list. Here’s what writer Michael Rothstein said regarding why Glasgow is a guy that needs a change ahead of the 2020 season:

“This move has been clear for a while, between the way Detroit inexplicably rotated its guards in games this season to Glasgow diplomatically making clear his frustration at that situation at the end of the year. He’s going to at least test the free-agent market, and someone is likely to pay him more than whatever Detroit might offer, since he’s a consistent, versatile interior lineman.”

It’s true that Glasgow could get bigger offers elsewhere, and that could be one of the reasons the Lions are prepared to move on when all is said and done.

Glasgow has done good things for the team, but his time might have come in Detroit if the team feels as if they can find production cheaper elsewhere.

Graham Glasgow Might Test Free Agency

Glasgow, one of the better finds from Bob Quinn’s first draft in 2016 with the team, commented himself that he could be ready to test free agency, and didn’t provide much of an update when asked about potential negotiations between the Lions and himself.

Lions OL Graham Glasgow said Friday "at this point in time it would be almost dumb not to" test free agency. He said he's "hoping to talk" to the Lions and that he thought a deal might have gotten done already and that he could be back. But he didn't… https://t.co/0CONOaPgPt — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 27, 2019

Glasgow has been one of the more durable, consistent offensive linemen the Lions have featured the last few seasons. While others have gone in and out with injury, Glasgow has been a stable force at two separate positions up front. To that end, it’s interesting the Lions would want to move on and not be motivated to give him a new contract.

The only thing left to see is what happens with Glasgow, and if he will have played his last game in Week 17 for the Lions.

Graham Glasgow Stats

Drafted by the Lions in the third round in 2016 out of Michigan, Glasgow has been a find for the team in terms of versatility up front. He’s able to play center and guard, and has bounced around a few times in his career between those positions. As of now, he’s a guard considering the emergence of Frank Ragnow at center.

So far, Glasgow has played in 55 career games, starting 51 in the NFL. Those are solid numbers for any player, much less a guy who was a third round pick. It’s safe to say that Glasgow has managed to do well to stick in the league and make an impression.

If he were to test free agency, Glasgow would probably be a second or third wave signing which would likely work in to fill depth for a team. That’s exactly the role he has played and played well during his time with the Lions.

It might make sense for the Lions to keep him, but it could make more sense for Glasgow to move on at this point in time.

