Former NFL Coach Applauds Lions Decision To Keep Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions have had an endless stream of coaches for the last few decades, and the hope from many is that somehow, the team can find a boss that sticks things out for a while.

This offseason, the Lions managed to do the unpopular thing with the fanbase and keep Matt Patricia around. Even though some folks were frustrated with that decision, it hasn’t been met with nearly as much frustration in the NFL community.

MLive’s Kyle Meinke spoke with former NFL as well as Lions coach Steve Mariucci about what Detroit did with their head coach this offseason, and it’s clear that the coach is happy to see the team sticking with Patricia even though some of the struggles he’s faced.

Here’s a look at part of what Mariucci had to say:

“Fourteen years and four more head coaches later, Detroit still hasn’t won a single division title, a single playoff game, a single anything. But Mariucci thinks the Lions are finally on the right track after showing patience with their current head coach. “Because somehow, some way, at some point in time before we all die, the Lions have to get that revolving door out of the front of their facility,” Mariucci told MLive. “They’ve got to look for continuity. Players, front office, coaching staff. It’s been changing so much over the years, right? And so just giving a guy one, two, three years is just, like, ‘All right guys, let’s change it again. Let’s try our luck with the next bunch.’ “When you do that, you take a couple steps backwards. Changing coordinators on both sides of the ball and you start over, and sometimes you take two step backwards to take one step forward. Sometimes, it’s five steps back. So I’m glad they kept Matt.”

Keeping Patricia assured the Lions that they would not have to deal with a coaching search and starting over this offseason. In spite of plenty of the problems the team had, it’s probably a good thing. Now, the Lions can commit to another season of Darrell Bevell’s offense, which looked solid early in the season. Perhaps the team finds their footing under a new defensive coordinator in Cory Undlin and another year of Patricia’s scheme.

At the very least, the Lions didn’t blow things up and start over at the first sign of adversity. As Mariucci says, that’s to be commended given their impatient past.

Only time will tell if it will pay off as hoped.

Lions 2020 Playoff Hopes

Detroit started the 2019 season in decent enough shape at 2-0-1, but things took a turn after that point. Injuries piled up across the roster, and Detroit lost quarterback Matthew Stafford for an elongated amount of time to a back injury. The Lions never hit their stride and lost plenty of close games through the middle of the season as their roster got worse and worse hit with the injury bug.

The struggles of the team to stay healthy certainly does little to excuse the inconsistent play of the team’s defense. Offensively, the Lions looked to be heading for a solid season under Darrell Bevell until the bottom fell out. The defense was a wreck from start to finish, however, and that could be the side of the ball that needs the most turnover if the Lions are to be contenders.

Another big question was who will be coaching the Lions in 2020. While many questioned whether Patricia would come back or not, the team revealed his return, making next season a very important year for the team in terms of development.

Matt Patricia’s Lions Tenure

Patricia came to the Lions fresh off success in New England in 2018, and struggled out of the gate to capture the attention of the locker room. A bumpy start paved the way to a more solid finish in 2018 with the team only winning six games, but defeating squads like the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, which offered hope.

Patricia has helped the Lions stay in games for the most part in 2019, something which the team struggled with in 2018, but has not gotten them over the hump at closing. That’s perhaps his biggest wart so far as a boss, combined with a lousy defense that has not picked up the program whatsoever. Patricia might get more of a pass considering the absurd amount of injuries he’s dealt with, but it’s hard to ignore that in his tenure as coach, the Lions have had the same discipline problems plague them that always have through the years.

The bet was that both Patricia and Quinn get a mulligan on 2019 considering the rash of injuries that have set the team back, while also living with the understanding that 2020 is likely the make or break year for this group.

It might not be what Lions fans wanted to hear, but it always seemed like the likely outcome. Now, the team can try to build towards a winning culture that will last.

READ NEXT: Glover Quin Explains What Playing for Matt Patricia is Like