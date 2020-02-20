Mel Kiper Explains What Could Motivate Lions Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

The Detroit Lions have a big decision to make as it relates to deciding to draft Tua Tagovialoa, and if they do, it could be with designs on making a big statement.

Recently, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper was on a conference call with reporters and was asked about Tagovailoa and his appeal to the Lions. As Kiper said to reporters, picking the quarterback at No. 3, as he has pegged in recent mocks, would be a bold move that would serve notice to team ownership.

Here’s Kiper’s answer on the matter:

Others, including Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports have hinted at the Lions perhaps drafting Tagovailoa and stashing him behind Stafford for a while. If that were to happen, the Lions would almost assuredly have to have a big free agency period in terms of defense, and the rest of the draft would have to have that focus as well considering the team’s obvious needs on that side of the ball.

It still seems likely that the Lions will avoid taking Tagovailoa or a quarterback early on considering their needs elsewhere, even as much as a backup could be a need for the team. It would be a risky move to ignore defense early in the draft or collecting picks.

Still, it’s possible that the Lions consider the move for plenty of the reasons mentioned.

Tua Tagovailoa Odds Witness Lions Surge

Plenty of teams, from the Detroit Lions to the Miami Dolphins and perhaps even the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers have been mentioned in the same breath with the quarterback. Now, though, there are finally some odds to put to use as it relates to who is favored to actually select him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted a look at some new odds regarding where Tagovailoa is most likely to play in 2020 and who will be the team selecting him. As the odds from Caesars Sportsbook showed, the Lions and the Dolphins are currently the odds-on favorites to land Tagovailoa.

Detroit (No. 3 overall pick) and Miami (No. 5) are the co-favorites (-110) to land Tua Tagovailoa, according to Caesars Sportsbook. They are followed by the Chargers (5-2), Bengals (7-1), Panthers (7-1) and Jaguars (9-1).https://t.co/f1ZUZ5mKcA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

Obviously, after weeks of rumor and conjecture, this is not a surprise to see Detroit and Miami near the top. Most figure between picks No. 3 and No. 5, Tagovailoa will come off the board. Interestingly, the Chargers with the No. 7 pick aren’t trailing in the odds by all that much at 5-2. They might have to trade up to ensure themselves a shot at Tagovailoa if they love him, however.

For now, though, most think either Detroit or Miami will take the plunge on the player with high upside when all is said and done.

Why Lions Could Take Tua Tagovailoa

Could the Lions take the plunge for the pick when all is said and done? According to one top NFL analyst, the answer is yes. According to Kiper, if everything checks out health wise with Tagovailoa, the Lions could decide to select the quarterback with their pick.

Mel Kiper on ESPN just now: “If there are favorable medical reports on Tua, the Lions could pick him at #3 overall.” — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) January 7, 2020

Naturally, this could be a smokescreen given draft season is typically lying season. Still, there is no discounting the teams potential need for a quarterback.

Detroit was forced to go with Jeff Driskel and later David Blough as quarterbacks after Matthew Stafford’s injury. Drafting a young quarterback could be considered an important step for the team, but the Lions could also sign a veteran backup instead of drafting a talent like Tagovailoa who could make a case to start faster.

Stafford is still entrenched, so it will be fascinating to see what path Detroit decides to take.

Kiper continues to hint that such a move would be possible for the Lions during the draft.

