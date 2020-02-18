Los Angeles Clippers’ Roster After Signing Reggie Jackson

The Los Angeles Clippers are inking Reggie Jackson to a deal after the point agrees to a buyout with the Pistons.
Jackson has spent five-plus seasons in Detroit. He inked a five-year, $80M deal with the club back in 2015 and this year was the final year of that pact.
The Lakers also had an interest in Reggie Jackson, hoping to secure the point guard’s services.
The Clippers have an open roster spot, so no corresponding move will be needed to bring on Jackson. In fact, Los Angeles was required to bring on a player by this Saturday in order to meet league requirements, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors relays.
Los Angeles’ Starting Lineup
- PG Patrick Beverly
- SG Paul George
- SF Kawhi Leonard
- PF Marcus Morris
- C Ivica Zubac
The long-term starting lineup will likely remain unchanged after the Jackson addition. However, with Patrick Beverley currently on the shelf and Paul George nursing a hamstring injury, Jackson could find himself in the starting lineup for the time being.
Clippers’ Bench
Guard/Wing rotation
- PG Lou Williams
- PG Reggie Jackson
- SG Laundry Shamet
- SG Amir Coffey (two-way)
- SG Terance Mann
- SF Rodney McGruder
Bigs rotation
- C Montrezl Harrell
- C Mfiondu Kabengele
- PF JaMychal Green
- PF Patrick Patterson
- PF Johnathan Motley (two-way)