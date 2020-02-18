Los Angeles Clippers’ Roster After Signing Reggie Jackson

PG: Reggie Jackson, Detroit Opponent: vs. Sacramento Price: $6,400 At the start of January, Jackson had just begun a streak of five straight games with 34 FanDuel points or more. Then he went into a slump from a fantasy standpoint, scoring fewer than 25 FanDuel points in three of the next four games. But with solid outings in each of his last two games, Jackson may be back on the right track : vs. Sacramento: $6,400At the start of January, Jackson had just begun a streak of five straight games with 34 FanDuel points or more. Then he went into a slump from a fantasy standpoint, scoring fewer than 25 FanDuel points in three of the next four games. But with solid outings in each of his last two games, Jackson may be back on the right track as trade rumors swirl . Pistons head coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy shut down the rumors, and that could have a positive impact on Jackson moving forward. Jackson didn't have his best game against the Kings on January 10 , finishing with 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and four turnovers, but things could be different this time around based upon how Jackson's played in his last two games. (Getty)

The Los Angeles Clippers are inking Reggie Jackson to a deal after the point agrees to a buyout with the Pistons.

Jackson has spent five-plus seasons in Detroit. He inked a five-year, $80M deal with the club back in 2015 and this year was the final year of that pact.

The Lakers also had an interest in Reggie Jackson, hoping to secure the point guard’s services.

Jackson gives the Clippers second unit a starting-level playmaker and scorer. Lakers had hoped to sign Jackson too, sources said. Clippers emerge from the buyout market with the most talented player available that had been available to contenders. https://t.co/zXxckBRzKq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

The Clippers have an open roster spot, so no corresponding move will be needed to bring on Jackson. In fact, Los Angeles was required to bring on a player by this Saturday in order to meet league requirements, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors relays.

Los Angeles’ Starting Lineup

PG Patrick Beverly

Patrick Beverly SG Paul George

Paul George SF Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard PF Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris C Ivica Zubac

The long-term starting lineup will likely remain unchanged after the Jackson addition. However, with Patrick Beverley currently on the shelf and Paul George nursing a hamstring injury, Jackson could find himself in the starting lineup for the time being.

Clippers’ Bench

Guard/Wing rotation

PG Lou Williams

Lou Williams PG Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson SG Laundry Shamet

Laundry Shamet SG Amir Coffey (two-way)

Amir Coffey (two-way) SG Terance Mann

Terance Mann SF Rodney McGruder

Bigs rotation