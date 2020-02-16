Ex-NFL All-Pro Warns Cowboys Not to Choose Tom Brady over Dak Prescott [WATCH]

Just because they can, doesn’t mean they should.

In dissecting the Dallas Cowboys‘ quarterback options, that is how former Chargers All-Pro defender and current FS1 analyst Marcellus Wiley summarized the team’s purported choice between incumbent Dak Prescott and rumored target Tom Brady — both of whom are impending free agents.

“I say yes and I think it’ll be a step backward,” Wiley said when asked whether the Cowboys would seriously consider Brady over Prescott. “The only reason I would do that is if I could draft a quarterback that I fell in love with him and couple him; Brady for the short-term — tutor — and, all of a sudden, I got a long-term prospect in whoever I draft.”



However …

“You already got that embodied in a quarterback that’s winning and leading your franchise,” Wiley countered. “So, to me, it’d be a step backward to now bet on not one but two new Cowboys to come in, steady the ship and get better results, and then get rid of something that I already know I can bank on and build with in Dak Prescott? It’s a step backward.”

Think the Cowboys are actually considering Tom Brady over Dak Prescott? "I say yes and I think it’ll be a step backwards." — @MarcellusWiley pic.twitter.com/UHjm3Mt7Q0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

It’s a step the Cowboys are unlikely to take. The team is expected to slap the franchise tag on Prescott, an unrestricted free agent, if they can’t “buck history” and reach a long-term deal by March 10, the deadline to use the tag, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week.

He’s scheduled to hit the open market on March 18. If the tag were to be used, the club would then have until July 15 to hammer out a multi-year agreement, which could make Dak the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Brady will have no shortage of suitors if New England inexplicably allows him to shop his future Hall-of-Fame wares. The Las Vegas Raiders are considered the early favorite to sign Tom Terrific, with a reported two-year, $60 million offer awaiting him.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts were also named by oddsmakers as front-runners for Brady, who, like Prescott, is scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency for the first time in his illustrious career.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Prescott Reveals Whether He’s Worth $40 Million Annually

The narrative goes that Prescott supposedly demanded $40 million-per-year on his next contract. But — and here’s the rub — does the two-time Pro Bowler think he deserves the record-setting windfall?

“You tell me,” Prescott responded when asked recently by Yahoo Sports’ Kimberley Martin. “You’re the prognosticator.”

Martin mentioned that she’s not responsible for cutting that check. To which Prescott replied that he isn’t, either.

“If it’s my call to write it, yeah, no telling,” he said. “I mean, let’s be honest, right? So like I said before, I mean, I trust my agent. I trust the Cowboys. Something will get done. We’re not going to sit here and put a number on it. Something will happen.”

The contractual saga between Prescott and Dallas has been raging for months, absent of fruitful discussions. It was claimed that Prescott rejected an offer last September which would have paid him $33 million per season, as he allegedly aims to eclipse Seattle signal-caller Russell Wilson, who’s taking home $35 million annually on his four-year, $140 million deal, inked in April 2019.

Martin asked Dak when he expects to put pen to paper.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m wondering the same thing,” he answered. “Y’all know just as much as me. Love when that day comes. But I have confidence in my agency, my agents, my team. I’ve got confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done.”

READ NEXT: Dez Bryant Gives Prediction on Dak Prescott, Tom Brady for Cowboys

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL