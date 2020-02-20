Marshawn Lynch Spotted in New Trailer for HBO Hit Show [WATCH]

A cinematic showdown between humans and robots set to begin next month will evidently feature a little bit of Beast Mode.

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch will be making an appearance in the new season of HBO’s “Westworld,” according to the official trailer released Thursday to advertised the forthcoming third season of the network’s science-fiction Western.

Lynch can be spotted at the 55-second mark in the trailer wearing a pair of dark sunglasses and walking behind Aaron Paul, the “Breaking Bad” actor who joined the main cast for the show’s third season that will premiere on Sunday, March 15.

The Oakland, Calif., native has dabbled in acting in the past, making appearances on FX’s “The League” and NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as well as in a commercial spot for the 2015 release of “Call of Duty: Black Ops III.” Most of them are pretty hilarious, too, with Lynch letting his eccentric personality bleed through in his roles.

It also wouldn’t be the first time an NFL player has made an appearance on one of HBO’s big-budget TV shows. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also made a cameo in last year’s highly-anticipated final season of “Game of Thrones” — spending his few seconds of screen time being mowed down in a wave of dragon fire in the show’s penultimate episode.

Given no announcements were made about Lynch’s appearance in “Westworld,” chances are good he plays a relatively minor role in the show, but there is still a good amount of mystery surrounding the new season of the hit show. The original premise of the show, based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, centers on an expensive, futuristic theme park where wealthy patrons can interact with human-like androids — called “hosts” — and attempt to satisfy even their darkest desires.

Smart money is on Lynch portraying a human character, but the possibility of Beast Mode getting some robotic enhancement should be enough of a lure for his NFL following.

Does Lynch Have Future With Seattle?

After some time away, Lynch returned to Seattle near the end of the 2019 season and attempted to help the Seahawks make a push in the postseason. While the Packers ended their run in the divisional round of the playoffs, there is speculation this offseason about whether Lynch would be interested — or invited — to return for a 13th NFL season in 2020.

The 33-year-old running back played six seasons and made two Super Bowl appearances with the Seahawks, making four consecutive Pro Bowl rosters from 2011 to 2014. He initially retired after the 2015 season but later applied for reinstatement, getting traded to Oakland and playing two seasons with the Raiders before retiring again. Lynch ended his retirement again when Seattle came knocking after losing three running backs to injuries.

He rushed 18 times for 33 yards in two playoff games for the Seahawks, but he also scored three touchdowns, including two in the team’s season-ending loss in Green Bay.

Nothing concrete has been decided about Lynch’s future just yet, but former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson believes Lynch still wants to play — and only for the Seahawks — as he shared on the NBC Sports Northwest’s Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast earlier this week.

“My humble opinion, I think he wants to play, and I don’t think he’ll want to play for any other team than the Seattle Seahawks,” Robinson said. “I knew he was going to get bored, I just didn’t know when.”

