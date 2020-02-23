Michael Jordan Did Unusual Thing After Game Winner Vs. Utah Jazz in ’98

When an NBA team wins an NBA Finals, it’s likely that Jeff Hamilton will design a jacket for the team to wear post game.

Michael Jordan‘s 90s era Bulls rocked the Jeff Hamilton design. So did the Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant-era Los Angeles Lakers teams of the early 2000s.

In a recent chat with Jeff Hamilton on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, we discussed how he connected with MJ and made jackets for the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players to wear.

Check out a brief snippet of our Q&A conversation via the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Jeff I want to take a step back. 1998, The Bulls, Michael Jordan hit the last second shot on Bryon Russell. I was reading the first thing he asked after hitting the shot was “Where’s my jacket” and you handed it to him.

Jeff Hamilton: Yes!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What was that moment like? First to see the shot and then to hand him the jacket?

Jeff Hamilton: It’s funny because I’m in the picture watching it. I’m kind of like Waldo peeking over a bush and then you see my hand is chopped of, but I’ve known Mike since 85’-86’ and I made the jacket for him for the previous ones 96’-97’, 91’-92’, and 93’ as well. But 98’ is still the most iconic one. I went back in the locker room and everybody calls me Jeffrey with the coat. Give them the jacket, they put it on, we pose for pictures. I would be getting so excited, Stuart Scott from ESPN called me and said: ‘Jeff would you do a segment?’ That was a pretty amazing moment in my life.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How did Michael find you? What was the process?

Jeff Hamilton: This is 1986 or 87. My receptionist calls me and says: ‘there’s this guy; well it’s Michael Jordan.’ I’ve gotten a couple of calls like that, I was like: ‘wow this is Mike.’ My heart dropped. Even now, my heart won’t stop beating like 1000 times. Three people have done that to me in my life Him, Muhammad Ali and President Clinton. Ynfortunately I never did a jacket for President Obama, but I’m sure it would’ve been the same feeling.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Going back on Instagram and finding photos, I’ve seen your work before without me knowing it was your work. Will Smith wore your stuff if I’m not mistaken in public but on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air correct?

Jeff Hamilton: I don’t know if he wore it on Fresh Prince, but he might’ve worn it in public. Martin Lawrence wore it on the opening of his show with the Jays. I did all of In Living Color, any jacket you saw, I made. Everybody including Jamie Foxx had my jacket. It was like a one stop shop, like whenever somebody needed a jacket from a band, Guns and Roses was big.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I didn’t realize it, well I didn’t know it was you. The NBA’s 50 Greatest Players, when they had the ceremony during that NBA All-star weekend; everybody wore your jacket. We’re talking from Larry Bird, Walt Frazier, Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson and Dr. J.

Jeff Hamilton: The President, Dr. J, yeah. Interesting story; when I made those jackets I went to Oscar Robertson and said: ‘if you give me your jacket, I’ll give you back two in return.’ I made the original one, but I made two exactly identical, so the first design was original. So I thought, ‘I’d get like 10 or 15 back from these players and that was a great project.’ I’m actually thinking of doing the 70th birthday/anniversary which would be 2022.