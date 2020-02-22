Kobe Bryant’s Opponent Reveals Why Mamba Had Scary Resemblance to MJ

Michael Jordan was the best to ever do it.

Six NBA Championships, a USA basketball Dream Team gold medalist, six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Awards, ten NBA scoring titles, five regular season NBA Most Valuable Player Awards, ten All-NBA First Team designations, nine All-Defensive First Team honors, fourteen NBA All-Star Game selections, three All-Star Game MVP Awards, he’s the real deal.

Kobe Bryant was no slouch either. The Black Mamba won five NBA championships, was an 18-time NBA All-Star, was a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team, the NBA’s 2008 Most Valuable Player and was awarded the NBA Finals MVP award twice.

“Michael was interesting,” Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Grant Hill told me last year.

“We’re always comparing to see who’s going to be next to fill in shoes of greatness. With Michael, Kobe was the closest in terms of similarities in how they play, but I think in terms of everything Michael accomplished in his day, how he dominated, I don’t think we’ll see it again. I still think the league is in great hands, great players, but I think Michael was once in a lifetime.”

Kobe Bryant is listed fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list with 33,643 points and won five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.

The league and the basketball mourn.

Bryant had impact. I recently spoke with Memphis Grizzlies guard, Kyle Anderson about Bryant’s impact. He tells me why Bryant’s game mirrors MJ’s.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You talked about Kobe Bryant earlier. What were your recollections of playing against him early on?

Kyle Anderson: He was able to share some advice with me, great player, a killer, he wanted to win so…it was a pretty cool experience.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you watched him play, do you see or did you always see the Michael [Jordan] comparisons or did you see more of a LeBron?

Kyle Anderson: Michael for sure. I didn’t get a chance to watch Michael. But I watch a lot of basketball, tapes, films, so I’ve seen Michael and it’s scary how much they resemble each other

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Last question, where do you think you need to improve your game for the second half of the season?

Kyle Anderson: I have to get in better shape if I’m going to play starter minutes now, so I have to get in better shape and I’m going to do that over time and take care of that and be ready to go.