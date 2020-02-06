Timberwolves Roster & Starting Lineup After D’Angelo Russell Trade

D’Angelo Russell is finally heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves after the team agreed to a major trade sending Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors. The T-Wolves are trading Wiggins and multiple picks to the Warriors for Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Golden State has agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Here is a look at the projected Timberwolves starting lineup and updated roster after the Russell trade.

T-Wolves Roster & Projected Starting Lineup After Trade

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid, Omari Spellman, Jarred Vanderbilt

PF: Gorgui Dieng, Jake Layman

SF: Josh Okogie, Kelan Martin, Evan Turner, Juancho Hernangomez

SG: Jarrett Culver, Jacob Evans, Allen Crabbe, Jaylen Nowell, Malik Beasley

PG: D’Angelo Russell, Jordan McLaughlin

Minnesota is looking to stop their losing ways by acquiring the former All-Star guard, while the Warriors hope a change of scenery could help Wiggins finally reach his potential. The move is sure to make star big man Karl-Anthony Towns happy as he is close friends with Russell. The Timberwolves were once considered the favorite to sign Russell last offseason before the Warriors made a late push.

The Warriors maintained on numerous occasions that the team did not sign Russell to trade him at the deadline. Just a few months later, Russell is on the move to Minnesota proving what many people speculated would happen after the Warriors initially signed the point guard. It is also worth noting that the Warriors season did not go as planned with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both sidelined with significant injuries. The Warriors front office was likely motivated to look towards the future in a season that has now become a rebuilding year.

Wiggins was never able to live up to the lofty expectations in Minnesota or his sizable contract. The trade allows the franchise to build around a duo that has been wanting to play together for years. The Timberwolves traded a protected 2021 pick along with a 2022 second-round pick as Wojnarowski detailed.

“Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT,” Wojnarowski noted on Twitter.

Russell Predicted He Would Play With Karl-Anthony Towns Back in 2019

For years, there have been rumors that Russell and Towns would team-up. During a 2019 photoshoot, Russell predicted that they would team up with Devin Booker to play on the same team together before their careers ended.

“We gotta do this again, when we’re all on the same team,” Russell said, per NBC Sports. “Nah, don’t cut [the film]. Y’all got it on footage. When we’re all on the same team — I ain’t gonna tell you which team because I don’t know — we’re gonna do this again.”