11 Best MIPS Bike Helmets for Cycling

Give your brain a little bit more protection by wearing a MIPS bike helmet when you’re out on your bike. Whether you mostly ride on the road, enjoy hitting the trails on your mountain bike or a mix of both, there’s a MIPS helmet for every type of rider and budget.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. Louis Garneau Vitesse Price: $149.00 Shop Now Pros: Lightweight in-mold construction

Dimpled design promotes airflow while combating resistance

Multiple vents for superior air flow Cons: Limited color options

Lacks dial adjustment

Slightly heavy given its aerodynamic design The Vitesse helmet by Louis Garneau is specifically designed to combat wind resistance without compromising performance. Aside from a sleek and aerodynamic design, the helmet has a dimpled design to promote airflow and reduce drag as you ride. A total of 14 vents keeps air flowing as you ride, so your head won’t get too warm on hotter days. A lightweight in-mold construction adds to the helmet’s durability, while the incorporated MIPS technology can offer more protection during rotational impacts. An anti-odor liner keeps the helmet from smelling after rides. You can quickly and easily adjust the straps as you go. 2. Bell Sixer Price: $97.00 Shop Now Pros: Designed for endurance racing and aggressive trail riding

Adjustable rear dial makes it easy to tighten the helmet

Can mount a light or camera Cons: A bit heavy

Some wish the sweat management system worked better

Chin buckle isn't adjustable Aggressive trail riding demands a rugged and sturdy helmet for maximum protection in the event of a crash. The Bell Sixer MIPS has virtually everything you need for endurance racing and aggressive trail riding, from strap grips to keep your glasses from flying off to an innovative tightening system where you use an adjustable rear dial to tighten the helmet. Not only does this helmet come with a visor, the visor can be positioned in multiple ways for maximum protection as you ride. In the event of an impact, you’ll have extra protection thanks to EPS foam and MIPS technology. Built-in camera and light mounts let you add your own light or camera to boost your riding experience. Dual flow ventilation, complete with air ports by the brow, assists in ventilation and can keep your goggles from getting foggy. A strategically placed sweat pad keeps moisture from getting into your eyes as you ride. 3. Mavic Comete Ultimate MIPS Helmet Price: $269.00 Shop Now Pros: Energy-absorbing EPS-4D technology

Washable and removable helmet liner

Built-in custom dial Cons: Only comes in color

Surface tends to scuff fairly easily

Doesn't have reflective elements The Comete Ultimate MIPS helmet is specifically designed for road racing. For starters, it weighs just 260 grams and has an aerodynamic shape for reduced wind drag. Ventilation channels keep air flowing across the helmet, which in turn helps cool your head, even during maximum efforts. The helmet has an adaptive fit system that conforms to your unique head shape for optimal comfort. There’s also a comfortable strap system with lightweight webbing that won’t twist as you ride. Innovative EPS-4D technology promotes energy absorption while protecting against vertical and oblique shocks in the event of a crash. You’ll also find a built-in custom dial to quickly and easily make adjustments on the go. The integrated liner is fully removable and washable. 4. Giro Trella Price: $64.00 Shop Now Pros: Quick-dry padding for optimal moisture management

Reflective elements for added visibility

Full hardbody shell provides extra protection Cons: Some competitors have more side and neck protection

Doesn't have a light attachment

Relatively limited color options This budget-friendly MIPS helmet is designed for urban riders. However, it works just as well for road and trail rides. Highlights include plenty of ventilation for your favorite rides along with a single-dial fit system that’s adjustable with one hand. In-mold construction increases the durability of the helmet without weighing it down. This MIPS helmet also has a full hardbody shell for extra protection. Reflective elements make it easier for others to see you, whether you’re on the road or trails. The helmet also has quick-dry padding to keep moisture at bay, even during those warm-weather rides. Airflow isn’t an issue, as there are 18 vents to keep your head cool. 5. Smith Overtake MIPS Helmet Price: $96.00 Shop Now Pros: Comfortable 360-degree fit system

Strategically placed padding

Can store sunglasses on the front or back of helmet Cons: Sunglass holders aren't the most secure

No space to clip on a light or camera

Only available in one color The Overtake helmet from Smith is a favorite among road riders and racers. For starters, the helmet is a lightweight 250 grams. It’s also properly ventilated to help keep your head cool as you ride. A comfortable 360-degree fit system ensures the helmet sits snugly on your head, even as you’re putting in maximum effort. There’s minimal padding to minimize excess weight and bulk, but that doesn’t mean the helmet is uncomfortable. The padding strategically holds the helmet just off of the head for maximum ventilation. As an added bonus you can store your sunglasses on the back or front of the helmet. In addition to MIPS and EPS foam, the helmet also has Koroyd protection. Smith’s Koroyd material is made with tiny tubes for improved impact absorption while still allowing the helmet to breathe. 6. Lazer Gekko MIPS Helmet Price: $54.00 Shop Now Pros: Drop-down design improves side and rear protection

Integrated visor adds more protection

Comes in several colors Cons: Some dislike the one size fits all design

Visor isn't adjustable

A bit heavy for a kid's helmet The Gekko MIPS is a kid’s helmet that’s designed for optimal protection. For starters, it has a drop-down design for added protection along the sides and rear. An integrated visor protects again sun glare as well as unexpected run-ins with branches and other objects. A user-friendly adjustment system makes it easy for parents and kids to make adjustments on the go, and when initially fitting the helmet. Strategically placed vents (12 total) promote airflow as kids ride. In addition to EPS foam, this MIPS helmet has an integrated layer for added protection in the event of a crash. It’s also compatible with rechargeable rear lights, although you’ll need to purchase the light separately. This bike helmet is equally suited for many types of terrain, including trails and roads. 7. Nutcase Street Bike Helmet Price: $71.24 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Magnetic buckle can be used with gloves

Full 360-degree reflectivity for safety

Multiple vents for temperature control Cons: Only comes in one size

Currently only available in one style

Not the most lightweight helmet Quick and easy adjustments make this Nutcase helmet a good fit for commuters. You can use the dial fit system to make adjustments, or even swap out the foam pads to create a more personalized fit. Not only is the magnetic buckle easy to adjust with just one hand, you can also make adjustments when wearing gloves. Other commuter-friendly features include detachable visor shades for added protection against the elements, as well as full 360-degree reflectivity. With 11 vents in total, your head won’t get too warm, even during those hot summer months. 8. POC Trabec Race Price: $69.00 Shop Now Pros: Lower side and back fit adds more protection

Aramid net technology helps hold the helmet together during major impacts

Aerodynamic channel system for improved air flow Cons: Some say it runs slightly small

Only comes in one color

Padding glue isn't very strong The POC Trabec Race helmet couples POC’s own Aramid net technology, which can help hold the helmet together during a major crash, with MIPS technology for even more protection against rotational impacts. This bike helmet also sits a bit lower on the sides and in the back for additional coverage and protection. In-mold construction keeps the overall weight of the helmet down without compromising impact absorption. The shell is also free of seams to make the structure as strong as possible. An aerodynamic channel system keeps air flowing freely across the head, so you don’t have to worry about getting too warm on hard efforts or rides in the sun. You can use the included foam padding for a more personalized fit, or remove the pads when it’s time to clean the helmet. This mountain biking helmet also comes with adjustable straps and an adjustable rear harness for a comfortable and secure fit. You’ll find this unisex helmet in extra-small to extra-extra-large sizes, which will fit head circumferences from roughly 20 to 24.4 inches. 9. Bell Avenue MIPS Helmet Price: $69.00 Shop Now Pros: Dial adjustment for single-handed use

Also available in extra-large

Sweat liner keeps moisture out of eyes Cons: Lacks integrated slots for glasses

Doesn't have a visor

No clip for a light If value is your primary concern, it’s worth checking out the Avenue. This budget-oriented helmet has all the basics as well as additional features that you often find in pricier helmets. For starters, it has an integrated MIPS liner. There’s also a sweat liner to keep moisture out of your eyes. You can quickly adjust the retention system as needed, even on the go. The dial system is designed for single-handed use, so you don’t need to stop your bike every time you need to adjust the fit. A total of 18 vents keeps air flowing smoothly along the surface, so your head stays cool even when the weather is warm. You’ll find the helmet in a universal size for adults as well as an extra-large universal fit. EPS impact foam adds an extra element of protection. 10. Louis Garneau Raid MIPS Helmet Price: $119.00 Shop Now Pros: Extends down the back for more protection

Fast and secure strap adjustment system

Moisture evacuation channel for better airflow Cons: A bit heavy

Only comes in one color

No dedicated glasses holders With features such as 14 vents and moisture evacuation channels for optimal moisture-wicking and airflow, the Raid MIPS helmet is especially useful on those hot summer days. This mountain biking helmet is equipped with an adjustable visor and a quick and secure strap adjustment system that can be altered on the go. The Raid helmet extends down the back for even more protection. Reflective accents make you more visible to others on the trails, especially in lower lighting settings. In addition to MIPS, the helmet is outfitting with EPS impact foam to better protect your head in the event of a crash. 11. Smith Network MIPS Helmet Price: $102.09 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Pass-through channels store sunglasses on the front of the helmet

Strategically placed air channels prevent glasses from fogging

Available in many colors Cons: Doesn't have extended coverage along the sides or back

A bit heavy for a road helmet

Not the best choice for heavy mountain bike use Smith’s Network MIPS is a versatile helmet that works equally well for nearly any cycling adventure. The helmet combines style and performance, not to mention safety. In addition to MIPS, this Smith helmet also features Koroyd technology for enhanced protection in the event of a crash. The Network can go on the road and trails, but it’s perhaps best suited for commuters and urban riders. Highlights include a removable visor along with strategically placed air channels to keep lenses from getting fogged up. Pass-through channels provide a convenient storage solution for your sunglasses at the front of the helmet.

What is MIPS?

Even if you’re not familiar with the science behind MIPS protection technology, you may have noticed bright yellow stickers on the sides of some bike helmets. Flip those helmets over, however, and you'll see a thin layer of plastic material on the inside. That material is called MIPS. Aside from those trademark stickers, MIPS isn't noticeable on the helmet's exterior.

MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) is a low-friction liner that's typically located between the head and helmet. Rather than subjecting one specific area of the skull to potential injury during an impact, the energy that's absorbed during a fall is redistributed by this slip-plane design instead of being transmitted to the brain. The end result is a potentially lower risk of rotational injury in the event of a crash.

I was recently invited to the MIPS headquarters in Sweden to learn more about the technology and how it can be a valuable safety investment for cyclists.

I first met with Peter Halldin, one of the co-founders of MIPS (the other is Hans von Holst, a Swedish brain surgeon from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm). Halldin has a Ph.D. in neck and head injury biomechanics.

Halldin explained how a MIPS helmet can reduce the risk of rotational injury, which tends to occur more frequently during cycling falls. Prior to this type of technology, many bike helmets were generally designed to help reduce linear acceleration injuries.

However, Halldin said, cyclists often fall in a different way. “Many helmets today are tested for vertical impact, but that is not how you fall. You fall at an angle...and your brain is much more sensitive to rotational motion."

He uses the sport of boxing as a simple and effective way to explain the sudden impact of rotational movement. "Boxers can take hits round after round, with straight-on hits, but then suddenly they get an uppercut, their head rotates, and they are knocked out. The human head and brain are much more sensitive to this rotation than a linear motion."

The sudden impact of a boxing hit is comparable to the shock and trauma the brain can experience during a cycling fall.

"When you understand how sensitive the human head and the brain are, you want to have the safest helmet possible. Hopefully, helmets will improve in the next 10 years, and hopefully most helmets will have a rotational protection system," concludes Halldin.

Do I Need a MIPS Helmet?

In short, a MIPS-equipped helmet can provide better protection against rotational impact injuries in the event of a crash.

There is currently no federal law in the U.S. that requires cyclists to wear helmets, but many riders choose to wear a helmet whenever they ride.

Similarly, bike helmet manufacturers aren't required to use MIPS in their helmets. However, having that extra layer of protection against potential injuries, especially rotational ones, can be a compelling enough reason to consider investing in a MIPS helmet.

Rotational impacts are especially common among cyclists, whether the fall occurs on the road or trail. According to the Brain Injury Association of America, one of the most common types of rotational injury is a diffuse axonal injury. This type of injury occurs when the brain doesn't move as quickly as the skull, which can result in torn brain structures.

You can visit the MIPS website to learn more about how MIPS is increasing protection against rotational movement injuries among cyclists.

To test its validity in the most likely crash-related scenarios, MIPS conducts numerous in-house tests on a daily basis to assess the validity of its current technology and identify areas that might need improvements. The company also sends MIPS-equipped helmets to third-party testers for comparison.

Halldin explains that while MIPS has conducted over 27,000 in-house tests to date, the results have also been validated through third-party testing. "One of the foremost research bodies for independent helmet testing is Virginia Tech, which evaluates a wide variety of makes and models of helmets, and their abilities to reduce linear acceleration and rotational motion in the event of an impact," he says. "Of the 86 helmets they have rated, 40 are equipped with MIPS, and out of the top 20, 17 are equipped with MIPS."

Which MIPS Bike Helmet Is Right for Me?

MIPS continues to expand in popularity and can now be found in virtually every type of cycling helmet. Some of the most popular MIPS helmets are road and commuter helmets, but you'll also find MIPS helmets for younger riders, mounting biking and more.

In terms of appearance and functionality, MIPS adds a minimal amount of weight and volume to a helmet. According to MIPS, each layer weighs between 25 and 45 grams.

Ultimately, the best MIPS bike helmet should be the one that fits properly, feels comfortable as you ride and works for your budget.

Several well-known bike helmet brands offer select MIPS helmets, but Nutcase, which manufactures stylish helmets for kids and adults, is the first bike helmet brand to fully incorporate MIPS into its lineup.

Nutcase global brand director, Christopher Bohannon, explains to Bicycle Retailer that Nutcase is "nuts about safety" and has fully integrated MIPS into their helmet lineup "to get as many people as possible in MIPS-equipped helmets."

