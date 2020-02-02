Mitchell Schwartz Reveals Why He Signed With Chiefs Over the Browns

Much of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ success on offensive can be attributed to the group of men blocking for QB Patrick Mahomes. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has been arguably the most consistent presence on an offensive line that features a former No. 1 overall pick and a medical doctor.

The 30-year-old veteran blocker entered the league as a second-round pick (No. 37 overall) of the Cleveland Browns in 2013. After consecutive losing seasons in Cleveland, the All-Pro was faced with a tough decision as to where he would continue his career. Schwartz ultimately signed a five-year, $33 million contract with Kansas City despite offers from multiple teams.

An article from Schwartz recently appeared on The Players Tribune where the veteran offensive lineman detailed his reasoning behind signing with Kansas City in 2016.

You know, when I was a free agent in 2016, my decision came down to only a couple of teams. For me, staying in Cleveland was definitely an option. I had spent the first four years of my career there. It’s where I met my wife, Brooke, and it’s where she’s from. From a football standpoint, coming to Kansas City made a lot of sense. I wanted an opportunity to win a Super Bowl, and with Coach Reid and the talent we had here, I really thought we could do that. But Brooke and I didn’t know anything about Kansas City, and she had never really left the Cleveland area. I was lucky that my brother, Geoff, had played here, so he was able to give me a lot of insight. But still, it was a big decision for us. Especially for Brooke. I think it was scary for her to make such a big move like that for the first time in her life. But she trusted me and took a chance on Kansas City, and I thank her for it every day. Because it’s turned out to be one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.

Schwartz’s older brother played for the Chiefs during Mitchell’s rookie season in 2013, Andy Reid’s first season as the head coach in Kansas City. When the Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Schwartz will play for his first title in his eight-year NFL career, as well as the first of his family.

The veteran right tackle is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season. Schwartz is scheduled to make $4.9 million next season with a cap hit just north of $10 million.

