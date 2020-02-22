2020 MLB American League Pennant Odds Roundup

Every team in Major League Baseball has had its first full workout in spring training, and in fact the first full day of games in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues are on Saturday.

By far the biggest story in MLB remains the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal as teams continue to show outrage over the cheating. Expect the Astros to be roundly booed in every ballpark they visit this spring and all season. The scandal cost a few people their jobs, including manager A.J. Hinch. He has been replaced by Dusty Baker, who has been wildly successful over his career in the regular season. However, his teams always seem to flop in the playoffs.

The Astros are the +300 second-favorites behind the New York Yankees (+150) to win their third pennant in the past four seasons at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Fair to wonder if the scandal lingering over this team affects its on-field performance. Not to mention the fact the Astros wouldn’t dare bend the rules now to their benefit.

The Boston Red Sox are caught up in their own sign-stealing issue and it cost manager Alex Cora his job. He was replaced last week on an interim basis by Ron Roenicke. He had been the bench coach under Cora. The team is using the term “interim” until MLB finalizes its investigation into the sign stealing. Roenicke has four-plus years of managerial experience with the Brewers, where he went 342-331 from 2011-15.

Boston seemed to give up on realistically contending this season by trading former AL MVP Mookie Betts and ex-AL Cy Young winner David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a salary dump. That shifted the Sox to +1400 at online betting sites to win the pennant.

Bad news for the Cleveland Indians already. They traded former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber earlier this offseason to weaken the team a bit. Now comes news that new ace Mike Clevinger will miss the start of the season (but likely only a week or two) after undergoing surgery last Friday to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee.

Clevinger was limited to 21 starts in 2019 with various injuries but was a terrific 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 126 innings. The Indians, who may well trade star shortstop Francisco Lindor at some point before the end of July, are +1200 on the AL Pennant odds.

