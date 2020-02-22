2020 MLB National League Pennant Odds Roundup

Is the National League pennant a foregone conclusion this season? The Los Angeles Dodgers are +165 betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and their team is as loaded as any in recent history after finalizing a trade with the Boston Red Sox for ex-AL MVP Mookie Betts and former AL Cy Young winner David Price – and the deal didn’t cost the Dodgers anyone significant from their big-league roster.

The Dodgers legitimately have no holes at this point, and they are so wealthy financially and in terms of prospects that they could go out and trade for anyone during the season if a major injury happens. Los Angeles has won the pennant two of the past three seasons – upset by the Washington Nationals in the NLDS a year ago – but still hasn’t won a World Series since 1988.

Washington is +750 at sports betting sites to repeat as the pennant winner. The Nats did lose superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon in free agency but were able to re-sign starting pitcher and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg.

The Chicago Cubs have been pennant contenders since 2015 but took a bit of a step back last season in missing the playoffs despite 84 wins and may be set for another step back after not bringing back ultra-successful manager Joe Maddon and being strangely quiet this offseason. Ownership is essentially crying poor, and it’s quite possible the Cubs will trade third baseman and former NL MVP Kris Bryant by the July 31 trade deadline. Shoot, it could happen before the end of spring training with the right offer. The Cubs are +1300.

While the Cubbies did nothing to improve their team this offseason, another NL Central club was an offseason winner. That would be the Cincinnati Reds. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, which was the last time the Reds finished with a winning record. However, ownership finally opened the purse strings and the team added two very good offensive players in outfielder Nick Castellanos and second baseman Mike Moustakas as well as starting pitching depth in Wade Miley. This team is on the rise and is +1300 to win the pennant.

Another clearly improved NL team is the Arizona Diamondbacks, who added outfielders Starling Marte and Kole Calhoun along with starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, the former World Series MVP. Arizona is +2000 to win the pennant … but has the misfortune of playing in the same NL West as the Dodgers so it’s likely Wild Card or bust to make the playoffs.

