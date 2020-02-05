Mookie Betts Trade: Terms & Details of Stunning Three-Team Blockbuster Deal

Baseball’s hot stove just reached a boiling point days before pitchers and catchers were set to report for the unofficial kickoff to the new season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire one of the game’s brightest stars, Mookie Betts, and former Cy Young Award winner David Price in a stunning three-team blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is pending medical reviews.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send star outfielder Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal is pending medical reviews. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020

According to sources cited in Passan’s report, 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo will be the main piece heading to Boston from the Dodgers, along with Twins’ pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-handed starting pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins in the deal.

Here are the full details of the three-team trade:

DODGERS RECEIVE:

OF Mookie Betts (from BOS)

P David Price (from BOS)

RED SOX RECEIVE:

OF Alex Verdugo (from LAD)

P Brusdar Graterol (from MIN)

TWINS RECEIVE:

P Kenta Maeda (from LAD)

The 27-year-old Betts is a bonified superstar, making the American League All-Star team four times, winning four gold gloves and taking home the AL batting title, MVP and a World Series championship in a banner 2018 season.

Betts has one-year remaining on his contract before he hits the free-agent market next winter. Last season’s major league-leading run-scorer (135 runs) will make $27 million this year.

The Dodgers add Betts’ versatile talents to one of baseball’s most potent lineups featuring the 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Gavin Lux and Corey Seager.