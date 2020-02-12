Nate Diaz Considering Legal Action for Defamation After Domestic Violence Report

UFC star Nate Diaz is considering legal action after he was wrongfully linked to a crime reported by the Miami Herald. In the article, Diaz was said to have been sent to the hospital after he attacked police officers in Miami. The Miami Herald also reported that the attack took place in a police station after Diaz had been arrested for domestic violence.

Miami Herald wrote an apology, stating, “In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error.”

It has been revealed that the man linked to the police attack is Michael Albert Nates, a 31-year-old MMA fighter who last competed in 2012.

Nate Diaz and His Team Are ‘Exploring Legal Action’ Against Miami Herald

Even though the Miami Herald retracted their claim and apologized, Diaz’s team is considering taking legal action. MMA Junkie reached out to Zach Rosenfield, Diaz’s publicist, and he told the media outlet, “This whole thing is utterly irresponsible, and we are exploring legal action.”

As per MMA Junkie, Rosenfield revealed that Diaz is looking into taking legal action for “the defamation of the UFC veteran’s name.”

Diaz’s publicist said to MMA Junkie, “The story is 100 percent and inequitably inaccurate. Nate has been in Stockton since the Tuesday after the Super Bowl, and there is no possible way that what is being reported is relatable to him.” The Super Bowl took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Rosenfield continued, “At no point did Nate have any interactions with Miami law enforcement. Zero issues whatsoever, and he’s never been attached to anything close to domestic violence in his life.”

Diaz Has Not Announced When and Who He Will Fight Next

Nate Diaz is one of the biggest stars in MMA and the UFC. And it is unclear when fans will be able to watch him in the Octagon again. A few weeks ago, he told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he was going to take the next few months to see what happens. He also said to the journalist that he would fight “when the time is right.”

There have been talks about a few opponents for Diaz. A trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Diaz is on the table, as McGregor teased the rematch during the Irishman’s post-fight press conference at UFC 246.

Diaz has also been called out by former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier. Poirier recently took to Twitter to pick a fight with him, mentioning that he talked to the UFC about fighting Diaz at welterweight.

