NBA Eastern Conference Championship Odds: Bucks a Heavy Favorite

Here’s a random fact: No American team that didn’t have LeBron James on it has won the NBA’s Eastern Conference title since the 2009-10 season when the Boston Celtics did and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Celtics in the East semifinals that postseason and James was so fed up of not winning a championship that he decided to leave Cleveland that offseason and sign with the Miami Heat to play alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. For the next eight seasons, either Miami or Cleveland, where James returned before the 2014-15 season, won the Eastern Conference.

Of course, LeBron left Ohio after the 2017-18 campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Toronto Raptors jumped into the void last season and won their first conference title on the way to the franchise’s first NBA championship.

The Dinos weren’t expected to be a serious challenger to repeat in the East after losing superstar Kawhi Leonard in free agency to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, with Pascal Siakam stepping into a starring role in Kawhi’s place, Toronto is on fire right now, a legitimate contender again and is +800 on the NBA Eastern Conference odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

A key for any team in the Eastern Conference will be to finish second or third in the regular-season standings and thus avoid the rampaging and NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks (-150 East favorites at online betting sites) until the conference finals. Toronto was down 2-0 to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the 2019 East Finals but rallied to win the next four games. Milwaukee was the top seed then and is a lock to be this spring with such a huge lead atop the East.

The Indiana Pacers haven’t won the Eastern Conference since 2000 when Larry Bird was their coach. However, the Pacers could be good value at +2000 on those NBA odds this year now that former All-Star Victor Oladipo is back from a serious injury suffered in January 2019. Oladipo had blossomed into one of the East’s best shooting guards before going down with a ruptured quad tendon – an unusual injury for an athlete or even man of his age – in his right knee on January 23, 2019, against the Raptors.

If Oladipo can find his All-Star form by the postseason, this team is very capable of winning the East with Oladipo surrounded by All-Star Domantas Sabonis and two terrific offseason additions in T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon. This might be the deepest team in the conference.

