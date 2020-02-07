NBA Western Conference Championship Odds: Lakers & Clippers Lead Way

Oddsmakers clearly don’t expect much drama from the NBA’s Western Conference race this season. It’s just presumed the Los Angeles Lakers and their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will reach the Western Finals. Ditto the Los Angeles Clippers and their two superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Lakers are +130 favorites on the odds to win the Western Conference and the Clippers are +200 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Home-court advantage wouldn’t matter a lick in that series because they both play at the Staples Center. TNT, which will televise the 2020 Western Finals, would love that matchup both from a ratings perspective and production costs with no travel involved. Still interesting that the Lakers are favored in the conference at sports betting sites even though the Clippers are 2-0 in the season series. The teams were supposed to play again last Tuesday but it was postponed due to the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Realistically, there are only three teams that could derail a Los Angeles team from winning the West: the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

The Rockets (+750 on those NBA odds) perhaps are not all that realistic because they are James Harden, Russell Westbrook and not much else. As good as Harden is, he also has a history of struggling in key moments during the postseason. He disappointed in an elimination Game 6 home loss in the 2019 Western semifinals against Golden State, and was downright terrible from the field in a home Game 7 loss to the Warriors in the 2018 Western Finals.

Houston did trade starting center Clint Capela this week to Atlanta and landed back swingman Robert Covington from Minnesota in the four-team deal. The Rockets are now going to play smaller than any team in modern NBA history. Interesting experiment.

Denver (+1000) hasn’t reached the Western Finals since 2009 and has never won the conference. The Nuggets are very deep and have one of the league’s most unique talents in All-Star Nikola Jokic, but they lack a true second star that nearly all championship teams need. Denver does have arguably the best home-court advantage in the NBA playing at altitude.

Utah (+1000) had been playing as well as anyone in the NBA since Christmas before a going into a mini-slump starting last Monday and are now on a five-game slide. Utah has two All-Stars in guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert, but the big offseason trade for point guard Mike Conley – the presumed third star – has not worked out with Conley having his worst season in years.

