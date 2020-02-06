Nets’ Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Doesn’t Care Much For The Media

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is very active on social media, but he doesn’t always post as himself. Back in 2017, Durant was caught posting some replies to some hecklers on his main account instead of the burner accounts. It resulted in Durant sending tweets that addressed himself in the third person and basically explained why he decided to depart from Oklahoma City.

Last year during an appearance on his show, The Board Room on ESPN Plus, Jay Williams asked Durant to share his side of the great Burner Twitter account event in 2017. He didn’t talk about his response towards hecklers, but he did reveal that he created the accounts to be able to communicate with family and friends freely.

“I wasn’t used to that amount of attention, you know, from playing basketball. I wanted a place where I can talk to my friends without anybody just butting in my conversations or mixing my words or taking everything out of context because I enjoyed that place,” said Durant.

“I had an Instagram account that I just use for my friends and family. Like, it’s a cool place for me just to be me instead of worrying about Bleacher Report or Barstool mixing up anything I want to say.”

Kevin Durant Explains his Thought Process on Social Media

Kevin Durant was a guest on the recent episode of All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and shared his thought process when it comes to Twitter.

“I mean it is really simple, I like Twitter I mean S*** if I see something on there that I want to respond to I’m just going to do it,” said Durant. “It’s not like a predetermined thing I just kind of see it scrolling, and I like the platform. Anytime I get the chance I get to give someone a piece of my brain, I want to do it.”

Durant feels the reason why the slander and heckling still goes on because the media wants to bully him.

“I mean me being me and just responding to stuff and interacting with people, I think the reason all this S*** is still going on is that a lot of the media wants to bully me. They fell like they found a little crack and crease in my armor and want to use it against me somehow,” Durant revealed. “So, they continue to regurgitate the same old storylines and recreate beef with players and former teammates, and they blow everything out of proportion, and that is the reason why I don’t like the media. In the first place and if the shoe fits, I’m not just grouping everybody in the same thing, but there is a reason why I don’t f*** with y’all. I know what you’re trying to do, but when I call it out, I guess I’m the sensitive guy.”

Durant is currently recovering from an Achilles injury that he suffered in game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. After the 2018-19 season ended, The Brooklyn Nets traded D’Angelo Russell and Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham to the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, along with a protected 2020 first-round draft pick.

