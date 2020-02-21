New York Giants Great Not Sold on Daniel Jones

It’s safe to say that not many, if any one player at all, had more doubters entering 2019 than New York Giants‘ Daniel Jones. The rookie signal-caller was perceived by many as a second day NFL Draft pick, and when the G-Men opted to select him with the sixth-overall pick in the entire draft, the organization was immediately ridiculed and slandered for what many perceived as inept scouting and idiotic decision making.

That same energy was quickly shifted over to Jones himself, who was booed at a Yankees game and questioned by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield before ever stepping on an NFL field.

Yet, with 2019 now in the books, Jones has seemingly quieted the majority of his haters. However, there still appears to be a few outliers questioning Jones’ ability as a legitimate NFL quarterback, including a retired New York Giants fan favorite.

Amani Toomer Questions what Giants Have in Daniel Jones

Former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer made some head-turning remarks pertaining to quarterback Daniel Jones during his recent guest spot on Radio.com’s Home & Home. Toomer stated “I’m excited” regarding Jones’ prospects, but “I just don’t know what we have in him.”

“He had a couple good games early, but most quarterbacks when they get their first start they’re going to succeed because nobody has the book on them. They don’t know what they’re gonna do, don’t know what they like, what they don’t like; basically they’re playing honest.” “But more film, more defenses are allowed to cheat and take away tendencies, and that’s when usually quarterbacks will have four good games and all of a sudden go in the tank.”

Toomer makes a valid point regarding teams not having film on Jones early in the season. The Giants quarterback came out guns blazing in his first-ever career start, accounting for 364 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns on his way to a thrilling victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His next handful of games would not be as appealing from a Giants perspective. Jones would go on to lose eight of his next nine starts, including a four-game stretch where he accumulated just four touchdowns and a whopping nine turnovers.

The Arrow is Pointing Up for Daniel Jones

Toomer did mention that Jones showed better towards the latter part of the season, yet also pointed towards Jones’ two-game absence from an ankle injury this past year as a concern.

“I think he had some resurgence toward the end of the season, the injury situation he got with his ankle, you just don’t know,” Toomer stated. “Giants quarterbacks aren’t used to being hurt. We had Kerry Collins and Eli Manning. None of those guys were hurt for that long and none of them missed that many snaps. Over the last 20 years there hasn’t been a lot of [Giants] quarterbacks missing snaps because injuries.”

I wouldn’t put too much weight on Jones’ minor ankle injury as a pressing concern for the Giants organization. He likely could have returned to game action sooner, but New York didn’t feel any need to throw him back out there and risk further injury. Plus, they were looking to send Eli Manning off with a final home-game goodbye.

Jones endured your typical down moments that nearly any rookie faces in their first taste of professional football. He will undoubtedly need to cut down on the turnovers (23 in 2019), however, there is no denying the positives that Jones put on film in 2019. Jones tossed four-plus touchdowns in three of his final seven starts on the season, finishing the year with 24 touchdowns, leading all rookies in the category.

While the jury is still out on whether he can be a legitimate franchise quarterback, the initial returns on investment are quite promising.

