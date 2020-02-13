Saquon Barkley Among 7 Giants to Crack Top-200 Fantasy Players of 2020

We are less than two weeks removed from Super Bowl LIV and the conclusion of the 2019 NFL season, which could only mean one thing, fantasy football talk.

NFL Network’s senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano is already in full swing for the impending fantasy season. So much so, that he’s released his initial Top-200 Fantasy Players list for 2020.

Littered throughout Fabiano’s list of top fantasy players for 2020 are numerous New York Giants players. With a young up and coming franchise quarterback and a plethora of playmakers along his side, the fantasy expert has high hopes for Big Blue’s skill players next year.

You can see Fabiano’s entire list over at NFL.com, but for now, we break down the seven G-Men that made the cut.

Saquon Barkley Battles Christian McCaffrey For Top Spot

2. RB Saquon Barkley (RB2)

Despite a down season, in which he saw his statistics drop across the board while also missing three games nursing a high ankle sprain, Fabiano pegs Barkley as the second-best option in fantasy behind only Christian McCaffrey.

Barkley still managed to crack 1,000 yards rushing in 2019 despite his limited gameplay. He also closed out last season on a tear. Barkley averaged nearly 180 ypg and scored five total touchdowns over his final three games, reminding us that when healthy, there may not be a better football player in all the league.

Darius Slayton Headlines List of Intriguing NYG Fantasy Options

80. Evan Engram (TE9)

Over the first three weeks of 2019, Engram looked like the best tight end in fantasy. In fact, statistically, he was averaging a position high 20.9 points. Yet, similar to the next name on the list, Engram’s fantasy value is connected directly to his health.

Engram has played just 19 of 32 potential games over the past two years. There was also the emergence of Kaden Smith at the end of last season, which may scare off some suitors.

However, from a talent perspective, Engram remains the best player amongst Giants skill players not named Saquon Barkley. When healthy, he remains a locked-in TE1.

88. Sterling Shepard (WR38)

Shepard will always remain a valuable PPR play when healthy. Despite playing in just 10 games a season ago, his 57 receptions were enough to lead the team. Quitely, there is a rising number of mouths to feed in the Giants offense, however, Shepard should continue to be a solid WR3 in fantasy.

94. Golden Tate (WR40)

From Week 6 through 10, Tate looked like a legitimate WR1 in fantasy. He averaged 17.6 ppr points per game over that span and was the seventh-highest scoring player at his position.

However, once Sterling Shepard returned from injury, Tate saw his production and usage drop off. He did begin to show life once again over the final two weeks of 2019. Still, it will be interesting to see how to team uses the two players with such similar skillsets, next season.

99. Darius Slayton (WR43)

Slayton is, for my money, the most intriguing name on this list. His upside is undeniable. This is evident by NFL Network’s Nate Burleson‘s claims that Slayton “can be a top-flight receiver in this league.”

As a fifth-round pick out of Auburn a year ago, he finished 2019 tied with stud AJ Brown for the most receiving TDs by a rookie with eight. While the Giants trio of wideouts are currently bunched together in Fabiano’s ranks, Slayton has a chance of rapidly separating himself from the pack in 2020.

121. Daniel Jones (QB16)

Jones endured your typical rookie up and downs throughout the early parts of last season. However, from Week 10 through 16 he really honed in on his craft and started to show the type of player he could be. Over the final seven games of the fantasy season, Jones averaged the fourth-most fantasy points by a quarterback. He’ll need to cut down on his turnovers, (23 in 2019), but if he can, he should work his way into becoming a low-end QB1 on a weekly basis.

166. Wayne Gallman (RB58)

The inclusion of Gallman on this list is quite the headscratcher. On one end, I understand it, grab yourself the handcuff to your first-round pick (Saquon Barkley). However, is he even actually Barkley’s handcuff at the moment?

While Gallman is a talented player, by season’s end he fell behind the likes of Buck Allen and was a healthy scratch through the latter part of the year. With a new coaching staff in place in New York, Gallman could theoretically work his way back up the depth chart.

READ NEXT: Giants Eyeing Chiefs Super Bowl Winning WR in Free Agency: Report