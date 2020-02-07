‘Coach Chaos’ is Here to Bring Back the Ferocious Defense of Giants Glory Days

The New York Giants have made a plethora of notable coaching moves to serve alongside Joe Judge as he embarks on his first stint as an NFL head coach. Names like Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens have stolen the majority of headlines in New York, and rightfully so. Garrett and Kitchens are just two of five newly-hired assistants that have head coaching experience at either the NFL or SEC level.

However, it’s a lesser-known hire that may prove to be the true homerun find of this offseason for Coach Judge and the Giants organization.

Sean Spencer Is Ready to Bring Some Chaos to the Giants Defense

New York Giants fans still reminisce of the Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan days. Particularly because they were remarkable for Giants faithful, as three Super Bowls were claimed by Big Blue over the two’s playing career. However, another reason why the pass-rush of years past continues to be brought up is due to the near non-existent pass-rush of the modern-day Giants.

Newly hired defensive line coach Sean Spencer is here to change that. Spencer, at times better known as “Coach Chaos,” was brought into New York to help elevate a pass-rush that has averaged just 33 sacks over the past two seasons.

Spencer may not be your typical NFL coach. For instance, he has his nickname “Chaos” tattooed on his forearm. He’s also been described by his former colleague James Franklin as a “little crazy.” However, his resume speaks for itself, and his added intensity could be just what the Giants defense needs to help elevate their play on the field.

During Spencer’s six seasons at Penn State, he helped the Nittany Lions defense produce a school record, five consecutive seasons with 40+ sacks. In Spencer’s last seasons in Happy Valley, his defense produced a whopping 45 sacks.

If those numbers aren’t enough to entice you, this clip below detailing Spencer’s intensity and practice philosophies will undoubtedly do the trick.

Spencer coached at Penn State from 2014 through 2019. During his time with the Nittany Lions, his position group earned the moniker the “Wild Dogs” for their ferocious play, taking after their coach’s intense and energetic style.

Spencer Pens Goodbye to Nittany Nation, Hello to New York

On top of Spencer’s thoughtful farewell to Penn State, Coach Chaos also took to his own Facebook to pay respect to the people that came up in his hometown, along with voicing his excitement of being a member of the G-Men.