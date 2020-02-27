Tom Brady to the Giants Rumors Gain Traction at the NFL Combine

It took a whole lot for the New York Giants to officially move on from Eli Manning as the team’s starting quarterback. Coaches and higher-ups have tried, and they all failed, losing their jobs in the midst of their attempts.

That’s why when the New York Giants not only selected Daniel Jones out of Duke in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but also named him the starting quarterback in Week 3 of this past season, it seemed like the team had officially turned the page to a new chapter for the storied franchise.

After a stellar late-season showing culminating in a league-leading 24 touchdowns amongst all rookies, and the retirement of Manning at the conclusion of the season, not many have even entertained the thought of a quarterback not named Jones taking a snap from under center come next season for the G-Men.

However, as the start of free agency begins to loom larger at just a few weeks away, a rumor that seemed to be highly unlikely just a few weeks ago is continuing to gain traction at this week’s NFL combine.

NFL Execs See Giants as Logical Landing Spot for Brady

Since the offseason has kicked off we’ve heard radio personalities such Fox Sports’ Jason Smith suggest the idea of the Giants handing the keys to their offense over to future shoo-in Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

The idea seemed far fetched and in many ways unappealing to Giants fans who had just seen the team anoint 22-year old Daniel Jones as their quarterback for what appeared to be the foreseeable future.

However, according to Michael Girardi of NFL Network, numerous team executives, coaches, and scouts view the Giants as a legitimate landing spot for Tom Brady this offseason. Although he also pointed out that the initial reaction is that “there’s no way Tom Brady is leaving New England.”

Spoke with a number of NFL people over the last 36 hours or so here in Indy. The initial reaction has been "there's no way Tom Brady is leaving New England," but as you dig deeper, execs/coaches/scouts see the Titans, Raiders and Giants as possible suitors. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 26, 2020

At the moment this is still just hearsay and talk to help move the ticker as we work our way into the true thick of offseason news.

Brady wanting to join New York would appear to not line up with his main goal, which is to win Super Bowls. While his presence would certainly jolt up the odds of the Giants’ Lombardi hopes, there are numerous teams who appear to be closer to a title at this moment, without a QB of Brady’s stature in place.

All Signs Point Towards Brady Testing the Market

Tom Brady's looming free agency 2020-02-27T15:49:01.000Z

While we aren’t buying into the potential Giants-Brady marriage, recent reports regarding the quarterback’s likely plans this offseason certainly won’t do anything to quiet those rumors.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that “Tom Brady is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season, a sentiment the quarterback has shared with others.”

While fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington went as far as stating that he’d “be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England,” during an appearance on the Network’s morning show Get Up.

