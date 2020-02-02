Patrick Mahomes’ Salary: How Much Money Is Chiefs QB’s Contract Worth?

Patrick Mahomes has offered the Kansas City Chiefs quite a bargain as the quarterback’s salary was $645,000 for this season, per Spotrac. Mahomes signed a four-year, $16.42 million contract as the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL draft which included a $10 million signing bonus.

For those of us watching the Super Bowl on our couch, Mahomes’ salary is a lot of money, but by NFL quarterback standards it is on the lower end of the scale. Mahomes’ contract is one of the cheapest in the NFL for a starting quarterback for one key reason. The Chiefs quarterback is still on his rookie deal which is far less than market value for a starting quarterback.

To put Mahomes’ salary in perspective, consider this financial data from around the NFL. The top-10 highest-paid players in the NFL are all quarterbacks. This season, six NFL quarterbacks had a salary of $30 million or more, per NFL.com. Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson is the highest-paid player in the league with a $35 million price tag last season. Fellow Super Bowl quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the eighth highest-paid player with a $27.5 million salary.

Mahomes’ stellar play is a big reason the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl, but it is also his team-friendly contract that has allowed Kansas City to spend more than a typical team can at other positions. We have seen teams in the past utilize having a starting quarterback on their rookie deal make a Super Bowl run.

Mahomes Is Headed for a Massive Raise & Is Expected to Become the Highest-Paid Player in NFL History

The reality is this competitive advantage is about to come to an end for the Chiefs as Mahomes enters the final year of his current contract in the 2020 season. Mahomes will have a $735,000 salary next season in the final year of his current deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this season that Mahomes is expected to become the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signs his next contract.

“He is expected at some point during the offseason to get a new deal done with the Chiefs that I would think, just guessing, is going to be a deal in excess of $200 million over the course of that contract,” Schefter said, per NBC Sports. “So let’s just say five years, $40-plus million per year, $200-plus million.”

The Chiefs Are Expecting to Sign Mahomes to a Contract Extension in the “Next 12 to 15 Months”

The Chiefs do not appear to be in a rush to sign Mahomes to this massive extension. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt noted prior to the Super Bowl that they do not necessarily have to sign Mahomes to a contract extension this offseason. Hunt told ESPN that he expects a new deal to get done in the next “12 to 15 months.”

“There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club,” Hunt explained to ESPN. “I don’t want to say necessarily it has to be this offseason, but I will say that it’s a priority to get him done. I hope Patrick is here for his entire career, and that’s going to be our goal.”