Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes Has a Super Bowl Prop

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, is so popular he has his own Super Bowl prop bet for fans to wager on during the big game. Jackson has been vocal about his love for the Tik Tok app, and fans can bet on the number of videos Patrick’s younger brother will post on Super Bowl Sunday.

The over-under for Jackson’s Tik Tok videos is set at 5.5, per OddsShark. Jackson sent out a tweet to see where fans are landing on the prop bet prediction.

“But for real, how many y’all think?🤔,” Jackson noted on Twitter.

Jackson along with Patrick’s girlfriend Brittany Matthews have become staples at Chiefs games. Both Brittany and Jackson often provide fans with an up-close glimpse from Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs gamedays.

Jackson Is Ready for the Super Bowl

After the Chiefs defeated the Titans in the AFC Championship, Jackson posted a photo of himself with his brother celebrating Patrick’s upcoming trip to the Super Bowl.

“Bro you just did that⏰,” Jackson noted on Instagram.

Jackson also live-tweeted during the Chiefs-Titans game as well.

“We’re going to the f$&@king Super Bowl,” Jackson tweeted.

Jackson Played Basketball at Whitehouse High School

Jackson followed in his brother’s footsteps at Whitehouse High School but played basketball instead of football. Jackson quit playing baseball and football in favor of basketball, per ETSN. When Jackson was finishing up high school, he admitted that carrying the last name of Mahomes is not the easiest thing. Not only has Patrick emerged as one of the best NFL quarterbacks but their father Pat Mahomes Sr. had a successful MLB career.

“I think at times, people have higher expectations for me,” Patrick noted, per ETSN. “They expect me to do more stuff because of my family and what they’ve done. That’s the hardest thing I have to face. ‘Where are you going to college? What sport are you gonna play?’ Stuff like that. In the end, I know I’m doing the best I can do and just trying to do what I can.”



Jackson & Patrick Both Have Unique Personalities

Randi Martin is the mother of the two Mahomes brothers along with their sister Mia. While Patrick is known for his calm demeanor, Randi admits that Jackson is a little more expressive.

“It used to drive me nuts when he [Patrick Mahomes] was little because I grew up in a small town and I didn’t get to travel and do a lot of things, but he did,” Randi told Sports Illustrated. “But he never got excited. Disney World, Yankee Stadium. He never got excited about it. I wanted him to be excited about things, but that’s not his personality. Careful what you wish for, because my other son [Jackson Mahomes] gets excited enough for 20 people.”

Whatever Jackson ends up doing, Randi believes he will be a leader just like Patrick.

“I always said, ‘He might be the president,’” Jackson noted, per ETSN. “He’s always wanting to go be the owner or manager. He would work his way up wherever he goes.”