Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Party at Disney After Super Bowl

Less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews celebrated at Disney World. Mahomes received the Disney invite after winning the Super Bowl MVP award. Matthews has been posting celebration photos to her Instagram Story beginning with the Chiefs’ onfield celebration all the way to the post-game party.

Mahomes was given his own parade at Disney and also conducted a few interviews. The Chiefs quarterback admitted that the Disney trip had been a bucket list item ever since he was a kid. Mahomes tweeted about the potential trip back in 2013 calling it “amazing” well before he was an NFL quarterback.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl #QBs,” Mahomes tweeted back in 2013.

Mahomes got to fulfill his dream close to seven years later.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to say my whole life,” Mahomes noted after the game, per Business Insider. “I’m going to Disney World!”

Matthews Showed Mahomes Love on Instagram After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Matthews had been giving fans an up-close look at the Super Bowl throughout the weekend. Just a few minutes after the game, Matthews took to Instagram to post an iconic photo of the couple embracing on the field after the game.

“We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews explained on Instagram.

Matthews added another Instagram post on the day after the Super Bowl.

“You & this team deserved this💛❤️,” Matthews noted.

Matthews called Mahomes “my person” on Twitter explaining the quarterback “deserves every ounce” of her admiration.

“This is my person, and he deserves every ounce of this ❤️💛🥰 @PatrickMahomes,” Matthews said on Twitter.

Mahomes & Matthews Are High School Sweethearts

The couple is sure to have more upcoming celebrations after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in nearly 50 years. Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since their days together at Whitehouse High School. Matthews played soccer while Mahomes was the football star. Matthews played collegiately at UT Tyler before going on to play professionally in Iceland. She now runs her own personal training business called Brittany Lynne Fitness.

The Chiefs were trailing by ten late in the fourth quarter and needed a little Mahomes magic. Mahomes threw a deep pass to Tyreek Hill which a few plays later resulted in a touchdown drive to bring the Chiefs within three.

The Chiefs quarterback would later lead the team on another scoring drive to take the lead and never look back. Mahomes noted the key to the Chiefs’ comeback was never losing faith.

“We never lost faith. That’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes told Fox, per NFL.com. “Everybody on this team, no one had their head down, and we believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.”

Mahomes threw two costly interceptions before settling down late in the fourth quarter. Mahomes explained the offense had its challenges facing one of the best defenses in the NFL.

“We weren’t executing at a high-enough level and you play a defense like that, you’re not going to have much success,” Mahomes said, per NFL.com. “I’m just glad our guys kept fighting and we found a way to get it in the end.”