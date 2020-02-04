Patriots’ Julian Edelman Makes Plea To Tom Brady On Twitter

Julian Edelman has a message for Tom Brady right before he enters free agency.

In a Tweet with a simple message and picture, the New England Patriots wide receiver had this to say to Brady: “Baby come back.” It also has a photoshopped image of Edelman hilariously holding a boombox over his head while standing in front of a car.

Basically, it’s a reference to a number of movies that have featured the same kind of image.

Edelman Is Brady’s Favorite Target

While it’s safe to assume Edelman will be back with the Patriots next season — he’s under contract for another two years — the same cannot be said about Brady. The 42-year-old quarterback will enter free agency for the first time in his career this offseason and he’s left people wondering which team he’ll play for during the 2020 season.

Brady and Edelman obviously have quite the connection. The 11th-year receiver was by far Brady’s favorite target in 2019, leading New England with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. The 33-year-old did all of this despite playing through a serious rib injury.

If Brady has a difficult time making a decision on who he’ll play for in 2020, maybe he’ll remember Edelman’s tweet and it’ll help him return to the Patriots.

New England fans can only hope.

Report: Bill Belichick Will Decide Tom Brady’s Future With Patriots

According to the latest report from Mike Florio of NBC Sports, Robert Kraft won’t be the one deciding if Brady will be back in New England — it’ll be head coach Bill Belichick.

Florio states that Kraft will only offer Brady a new deal if Belichick gives him the go-ahead to do so.

“Ultimately, coach Bill Belichick has to want Kraft to write the check. Ultimately, Belichick needs to make it clear to Brady that Belichick values the quarterback’s contributions and wants him to stay with the team. In other words, Belichick needs to drop to a knee and profess his love for Brady. If Belichick does that, Brady becomes far more likely to stay. If Belichick doesn’t, Brady becomes far more likely to leave.”

This report is obviously a lot different from the other ones we’ve seen out there. Most reports seem to detail what the Patriots are willing to offer Brady and what Brady is looking for out of New England. They’ve failed to include Belichick in a lot of these reports and what his impact will be on Brady’s possible return to New England.

Florio went into further detail in his report, stating that Kraft will do whatever Belichick wants.

“Caught in the middle of everything is Kraft. He’ll do whatever Belichick wants him to do, and a willingness to pay a soon-to-be-43-year-old quarterback more than $30 million per year shows that Kraft is more than willing to spend. Belichick needs to be willing and able to break down the wall that he keeps in place between himself and pretty much every player who ever has played for him. And if anyone merits that kind of treatment, it’s Brady. If it doesn’t happen and if Brady chooses to leave, it’s on Belichick and no one else.”

It would appear that if Brady does make his decision to return to New England, Belichick is going to have to give Kraft the OK for him to sign pen to paper.